President Yoweri Museveni arrived in London to participate in the UK-Africa 2020 summit (PHOTO / PPU)

LONDON – From Lomé, Togo, President Yoweri Museveni is now in London, United Kingdom, to participate in the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Museveni, who is with Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa, Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, and Minister of Investments Evelyn Anite, said the government in power of the National Resistance Movement is determined to attract more investment. in Uganda, “now that most of the critical infrastructure is in place. “

The event will bring together at least 20 African heads of state, business leaders and their international counterparts, as well as ambassadors and high commissioners to the United Kingdom.

President Museveni is also expected to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings that will galvanize support for Uganda in terms of economic growth and accelerate job creation for young people.

The very first summit will be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This crucial meeting marks an important step in the UK’s drive to become the largest investor in Africa.

Africa, a continent brimming with investment opportunities, is home to six of the ten fastest growing economies in the world.

The Summit will bring together business, government and international institutions to present and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

The one-day event, co-hosted by the Royal African Society and the University of Oxford Brooks, will involve parliamentarians, academics and policy makers from the UK.

Future trade relations between the United Kingdom and Africa and the continental African free trade area in the context of Brexit should dominate the discussions.

Africa and the United Kingdom have been long-standing partners. Trade amounted to more than £ 33 billion in 2018. Nearly 2,000 British companies currently operate in Africa.

In 2016, Africa’s exports to the UK were £ 17 billion, after slightly increasing from $ 16.7 billion in 2015. Africa’s main exporters to the UK, in 2016, included South Africa, which holds the lion’s share with 58%, followed by Nigeria with 7%, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt 5% each.

Over the next decade, Africa is expected to play an increasingly important global role. The continent’s population is expected to double to 2 billion by 2050, a quarter of the world’s population.

The UK-Africa summit is a unique opportunity to expand investment and trade opportunities.

