President Museveni to officiate at Rwenzori Investment Expo (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni will officiate at the next Rwenzori Investment Expo (RIEX), the organizers confirmed.

In a statement, the organizers also confirmed that President Museveni will deliver an introductory speech at the Rwenzori Investment Expo 2020, to be held at the University of the Mountains of the Moon in western Uganda.

Theme “Investments for local economic development, the two-day Investment Exhibition will take place at the Fort-Portal of the Lake Saaka campus of the University of the Mountains of the Moon, from January 30 to 31, 202 and is organized by Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Office of the President, in partnership with the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

Organizers say the expo will provide a platform to engage with the local government investment community to improve added value, create more jobs and income for households, and boost performance from the private sector in the region, the OWC said in a statement.

The event, whose objectives would be in line with the government’s overall development program and Vision 2040, among others, should translate into jobs and poverty reduction in the region.

The Rwenzori Expo, which is also designed to foster interaction, networking, sharing and learning, as well as opportunities to “match” investors, will unearth potential investment opportunities in key sectors of the region , especially; Opportunities linked to agriculture Agro-industry Tourism Minerals and energy infrastructure (rail, air, road / bridges) Environment, gender, ICT and innovations.

Some of the speakers include Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Butime Tom, Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities; King Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV; King Hesley Charles Mumbere, the Omunisiga of the kingdom of Rwenzuru; Amos Wekesa, Great Safari’s among others.

The Rwenzori Investment Expo (RIEX) is the third series of symposia on the theme “Investment for local economic development” organized by Operation Wealth Creation. The first was the Uganda-China Investment Symposia and

The West Nile Symposium was the second in the series.

The exhibition will welcome 3,000 people, including the public and private sector, experts, entrepreneurs, innovators, students, young people and government officials.

