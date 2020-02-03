advertisement

President Kaguta Museveni undergoes screening at Entebbe airport upon arrival from Luanda, Angola (PHOTO / Screenshot)

ENTEBBE– President Yoweri Museveni was tested for the deadly coronavirus upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport from Luanda Angola.

Museveni has been screened for symptoms such as the flu, cough, fever, difficulty breathing and a runny nose in the Ministry of Health’s efforts to prevent the Coronavirus from developing in the country.

Since the end of last month, the Ministry of Health has intensified the screening of the deadly coronavirus at Entebbe airport, while the number of deaths due to the disease is increasing in China and new cases are emerging in several other countries , including Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng recently said that medical teams have been trained to manage the screening process to reduce the risk of transmission from people who may be infected.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means they are transmitted between animals and humans. Experts believe that human-to-human transmission is possible with the latest epidemic.

The Ministry of Health has advised the public to avoid direct contact with people showing signs of infection and to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and to avoid contact.

People are also advised not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands and to consult a doctor if it is suspected that they may be infected.

Uganda has successfully defended itself against the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has gained extensive experience in the management of hemorrhagic infections, including Marburg.

