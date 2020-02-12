Museveni shares a moment of light with members of Kafuuzi’s family at State House Entebbe (PHOTO / PPU)

ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Museveni presided over the swearing-in ceremony for Jackson Kafuuzi as deputy attorney general at State House Entebbe on Wednesday afternoon.

Kafuuzi received authorization from Parliament, after an impasse on his education and experience to assume responsibility.

Museveni described Kafuuzi as one of the young people who showed firmness in justice cases.

“I hope he will remain stable in this new office on the front line of the fight against corruption in the justice system,” said the president.

“This is the new war for young people, which manifests itself mainly by;

“Collusion between state attorneys, prosecutors and criminals where the processes are manipulated to allow criminals to get away with the crime.

“The inflation of claims is both due to litigation and direct infrastructure projects like roads, etc.

New AG MP Kafuuzi Flanked by Wife at State House (PHOTO / PPU)

When the Mpigi, Sembabule, Masaka road was under construction, my people were paid approximately 70 million UGX for the 21-acre stretch of land that was occupied by the road.

The President wondered how then can someone in a region like this ask for compensation of 2 billion for two acres?

“These are the main areas that, in my opinion, are crucial to the Attorney General’s office now. I congratulate the Hon. Kafuuzi and wait for the results. “

