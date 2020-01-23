advertisement

President meets with leaders of over 70 UK companies (PHOTO / PPU)

LONDON – Addressing leaders of more than 70 British companies at the UK-Uganda Business Forum at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in central London, President Museveni outlined the investment opportunities available in Uganda, listing the openings in the agro-processing, manufacturing, minerals, tourism and service sectors.

In the agricultural sector, Museveni asked investors to consider exploitation opportunities in the processing of juice, corn starch and cassava for medical products, processing of tea and coffee, fish and products animals, dairy products, among others.

Uganda is already producing 10 million metric tonnes of bananas, 5 million tonnes of corn, 2.5 billion liters of milk, said the president, who stressed that production could actually increase with more investment and effective technologies.

The President said that Uganda is endowed with minerals which investors could benefit from.

Minerals include iron ore, phosphates, tin, coltan, uranium, vermiculite, aluminum, limestone, crude oil and gas.

Explaining how the creation of a ceramic tile manufacturing business in Kapeeka has significantly hampered the importation of tiles, President Museveni said that there are huge opportunities in Uganda.

“We make the tiles in Uganda and save $ 40 million a year. However, the tiles are of good quality, cheaper and now sold throughout the region, “he said.

Besides agriculture and minerals, President Museveni said the other investment base is tourism, considering Uganda’s perfect year-round weather, two rainy seasons, average temperature from 18 to 28 degrees, among other attributes.

He said, “You don’t need to heat or cool the air using gadgets as I see it here and elsewhere. The birds of Europe have known this for a long time, because they fly in our part of the world during winter. It is surprising that some people do not know this. “

Other openings for investors, said President Museveni, exist in manufacturing, machinery manufacturing, health services, insurance, the financial sector, consulting and others.

Market ready

The president praised the Asiatic-Ugandans, most of whom were exiled to the United Kingdom after President Idi Amin expelled them in 1972, for supporting the industrialization of Uganda, particularly in the manufacture of sugar.

He challenged British investors to find suitable glasses to help them see the opportunities, just like the Chinese did.

“The British tend to make good quality products. They should take advantage of the natural resources we have and market to settle in Uganda.

The market, the president explained, includes the 42 million Ugandans and the 170 million from East Africa plus the 390 million people who make up the Common Market for East and Central Africa (COMESA).

The other markets, the president revealed, include more than 6,500 products authorized on the American market without tariffs plus 440 products authorized on the Chinese market without taxes.

Distinguishing textiles, the President said that the United States imposed a tax of about 35% on textiles from foreign markets, which means that those from Uganda already have this cost advantage because they are exempt from ‘tax.

Infrastructure advantage

The President noted that the Ugandan economy has been recovering and growing steadily since 1986, with 4,900 factories in the country now.

According to him, this was due to the fact that in addition to guaranteeing peace and stability, the government had overseen the establishment of essential infrastructure such as roads, dams and the qualification of the workforce.

“Uganda now has good paved roads. You can move from one border of the country to another on a smooth, first-class tarmac, through the six directions, “he said.

Regarding energy, President Museveni said the goal was to ensure that manufacturers buy each unit of electricity at 5 cents US, down from the current 8 cents US, which also fell of 10 cents.

Transport problems are also resolved, the main challenge currently being the cost of money.

“Banks apply extortionate interest rates of between 17 and 20% or more. However, we have our Uganda Development Bank, we are capitalizing on it to support manufacturers and tourism, not for the import of whiskeys, perfumes, ”he said.

