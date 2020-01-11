advertisement

President Museveni on his six-day hike (PHOTO / PPU).

BIREEBO – President Yoweri Museveni, the chief hiker, has rewarded himself for having been an excellent speed transmitter for the 195 km trek and for having directed it.

The president rewarded himself at the end of the closing ceremony of the ‘Afrika Kwetu’ trek at the Technical Institute of Bireembo in the district of Kakumiro, the last stop and camping of the 6-day trek which started on January 4 in Galamba in the district of Wakiso and ended on Friday 10.

He also rewarded some of the hikers for having successfully completed the 195 km trek.

The president, who congratulated the hikers for having made the trip successful, advised them to seek to develop themselves and the country.

He reiterated that they should think about ways to start businesses in the hills – such as fitness centers and the agricultural industries.

Museveni called on the Bazzukulu to prepare ideologically and physically to continue the struggle for the development of the nation.

“You Bazzukulu, your challenge is to study the ideology and discipline of the NRM. You must then preserve your life and not squander it.

Staying healthy is part of the war. You wonder how an old man can climb the hill. It’s because I’m in shape! I don’t want you to do something that your body cannot allow. Do not look like a flag that has just blown, regardless of the side, ”he said.

Giving a brief history of Bireembo, President Museveni said his first time in the region was at the invitation of the people. He noted that the battle that took place in Bireembo was among those that brought a new force of change to the African scene.

The battle, he continued, was one that aimed to give Africans absolute power to govern themselves and use their own resources.

“He was part of a new force driving out the colonizers from Africa. Independence came here, but it was the independence of the flag. This was due to internal conflicts based on sectarianism, chauvinism between the sexes and religious differences and this battle therefore sought to change that, ”he explained.

President Museveni thanked the officers, led by Alice Kaboyo, Senior Presidential Advisor on the NRA, Senior Advisor to the President on the NRA for successfully organizing the hike that allowed him to recall some of the memories he had forgotten.

“I want to thank Alice for persisting in the trek. Thanks to this, I was able to sit down to write and trace the paths of liberation. Some of the stories people have told me, I have never heard because I only know that some of them have involved me. I will help the commanders to write their own stories from a different perspective, ”he said.

The ceremony was attended by the First Lady and Minister of Education, Janet Kataaha, the Prime Minister, Ruhakana Ruganda, ministers, deputies, army leaders, among others.

