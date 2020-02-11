advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni joined the mourners to pay a final tribute to the former president of Kenya Moi (PHOTO / PPU)

NAIROBI – President Yoweri Museveni joined thousands of Kenyans and others in mourning to celebrate the life of President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

“In Africa, leaders are like doctors. You must correctly diagnose the ills of your country lest it remain in perpetual distress. ”

advertisement

He said Presidents Moi and Jomo Kenyatta have done a good job of diagnosing why Kenya is stable and this is illustrated by Moi’s decision in 1964 to fold his KADU party and join KANU.

Museveni said it was patriotic and to lay the foundation for Kenya’s unity and its lasting peace and stability.

“President Moi was a real East African. He was not only working for the political and economic integration of the region but there was a real emotional attachment ”

“Several times he asked me to let him visit places in Uganda to which he felt attached.”

“I also remember him as a very accommodating person. In 1987, when some troublemakers misled him to close the border with Uganda, he was open to talks. We met in Teso, Kenya, to resolve the issues and worked closely together. ”

Museveni offered condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Moi family, Kenya and the region after the loss of this icon.

Former Kenyan President Moi died at the age of 95.

Mr. Moi was the longest serving president of Kenya. He was in office for 24 years, until intense pressure forced him to resign in 2002.

His critics viewed him as an authoritarian leader who monitored endemic corruption, but his allies credited him for maintaining stability in the country.

In 2004, Mr. Moi asked forgiveness from “those he had wronged”.

comments

advertisement