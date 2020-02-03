advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni attributes accidents to NRM’s “good” roads (PHOTO / File)

KARAMOJA – President Yoweri Museveni has attributed the high bloodshed to good roads built by the NRM government.

Museveni’s remarks are contained in a message of condolence to the family of Ms. Lokel Mary, an NRM executive from Karamoja.

Lokel, who was buried on Monday February 3, 2020, was run over by a speeding motorcyclist at Nakawa in Kampala as she left the recent conference of party delegates at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, while she went to his daughter’s home. She later died of her injuries in Nsambya hospital.

Museveni, who is also the national president of the NRM, said he received information about the Lokel situation through the secretary general, Ms. Kasule Lumumba and his personal assistant and senior presidential advisor, Ms. Milly Babalanda.

“Although a strong gesture was made to save his life, it should not have been possible. We thank God for the gift of his life to Uganda and to NRM, ”said Museveni.

He described the deceased as an exemplary, committed and patriotic NRM leader who died in the line of duty.

“At 62, Mary was still very strong and helpful. She will be remembered as a loyal, reliable and reliable executive who loved her country and the NRM. She was one of the very few girls from Karamoja to have reached the public stage in a region where it is increasingly difficult for women to take on leadership roles. As such, she was a source of inspiration and a model for the young girls of Karimojong and it is indeed a blow for the whole sub-region of Karamoja, “he noted.

Reflecting on the cause of his death, Museveni said that NRM has kept its promise to put in place “essential infrastructure, including good roads”.

“However, we still have to face the challenge of the high carnage which is an indirect effect of the infrastructure created. Parliament is nonetheless trying to speed up the adoption of legislation which will control and eliminate careless road users, in particular boda boda, so that we can restore reason on our roads. ”

Last week, Parliament passed the 2019 Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, which will strengthen road safety management.

Museveni regretted not attending Lokel’s funeral because he was to receive the visiting Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu. He promised to sympathize with the family on his next tour of the Karamoja region. He presented Shs5million as condolences, which was presented by Mr. Simon Kokoi, coordinator of the office of the national president, NRM in Karamoja.

Lokel was finance secretary for the NRM Women’s League in Kaabong district.

Meanwhile, the president in his message of condolences to Lokel invited all Karimojong people to take the opportunity to come together to fight against insecurity in their region.

“I have been informed by the security of people who are trying to bring Karamoja back into a wave of violence and insecurity. We will find them and track them down in accordance with the established law ”.

