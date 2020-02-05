advertisement

President Museveni at a meeting with other government officials to discuss emergency measures and Uganda’s preparation to prevent the coronaviruses that are currently ravaging China and spreading to other countries (PHOTO / PPU).

ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Museveni has instructed the Ministry of Health to conduct an aggressive public awareness campaign as one of the measures to prevent and control the coronavirus epidemic.

“I now understand this disease. I will write about it so that the public is made aware of how to prevent it, “he said.

President Museveni met with government officials on February 4 to discuss emergency measures and Uganda’s preparation to prevent the coronaviruses that are currently ravaging China and spreading to other countries at Statehouse in Entebbe.

They also discussed the threat to the locust plague that is ravaging neighboring Kenya.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 427 people have died with more than 20,000 confirmed cases worldwide, most of them in China.

More than two dozen countries have reported cases, but so far no confirmation has been made in Africa or Latin America.

The deadly coronavirus epidemic that has spread from China causes a severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually begin with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Achieng, Minister of Agriculture Vincent Ssempijja and their respective technical teams.

The President was briefed on the emergency plans by the two ministries to respond to imminent threats to health and food security.

Concerning the coronavirus, the Prime Minister informed the President that the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with its partners, was already implementing preparatory activities, such as the screening of all travelers at Entebbe International Airport and the risk communication for public awareness.

“Some of the measures discussed to contain the virus include the anti-inflammatory vaccine to reduce body panic, antivirals, antibiotics, rehydration and increased oxygen in the body, as well as preventive measures such as washing hands with soap and the use of masks to prevent the spread of the disease, ”he said.

This Museveni has also asked the Ministry of Health to develop a public awareness document that could be used to engage and educate the public.

“Ugandans currently in China should stay there because the Chinese government has already put in place mechanisms to contain and prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

Regarding the locusts, the President issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that they have easily exploitable points to prevent the locusts from causing havoc.

“The Ministry of Agriculture should liaise with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that Uganda contributes to the regional locust control agency,” said Museveni.

President Museveni also pledged to mobilize resources and control agencies to provide greater support for the aerial spraying of Ariel locusts.

Clouds of locusts have reportedly destroyed large areas of agricultural land and threaten food security in East Africa. Kenya reports its worst locust epidemic in 70 years. Billions of insects have already destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of plants across the country.

Desert Locust epidemics have also been reported in Ethiopia and Somalia. The insects also attacked regions of Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, or FAO, has called it the worst locust invasion in East Africa in 25 years.

