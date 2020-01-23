advertisement

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi and former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya respectively (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – President Museveni has invited former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi to attend the next NRM National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC is the main decision-making body of the ruling party and, according to the secretary general of the NRM, Justine Kasule Lumumba, the constitution of the party gives the president room to maneuver to invite five special guests to the party meeting.

“Article 12 (2) P of the NRM Constitution gives the National President the right to invite up to 5 people who have made a special contribution to the struggle to attend the CEN meeting,” said Ms. Lumumba on Wednesday. evening during an appearance on UBC Television. 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mbabazi was secretary general of NRM for 10 years before falling out with Museveni and running against him for the presidency in 2016, but lost. The two recently held several meetings, a sign that they may soon find themselves in the same government.

Other special guests are former vice presidents Specioza Wandira Kazibwe and Gilbert Bukenya, former Prime Minister Kintu Musoke and former central legislator from Kampala Francis Babu.

“We will be grateful to receive them as special guests at the CEN meeting,” she added. The NEC will meet this Friday January 24, 2020 in Entebbe.

