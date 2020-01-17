advertisement

KCCA’s acting executive director Andrew Kitaka’s contract has been extended to June 18, 2020 (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni extended Andrew Kitaka’s contract as executive director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for a period of six months.

In a letter dated January 10, 2020, Catherine Bitarakwate, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Civil Service wrote to Kitaka to inform her of the renewal of her interim contract until June 18, 2020.

“I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency the President has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by article 172 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Uganda, ordered that your appointment as Executive Director of the KCCA at KCCA1 level be extended for a period of six months with effect from December 18, 2019 to June 18, 2020, “wrote Bitarakwate.

In response, Kitaka applauded the president for extending his contract.

“It is my greatest honor to serve the city and the country. I do not underestimate the task and the challenges ahead, but I feel encouraged and hopeful about the progress that we can collectively make for our city. I thank His Excellency, the President, for this opportunity to serve you, ”said Kitaka on his social media accounts.

Kitaka was appointed to the Municipal Authority on December 20, 2018, by the Minister of Kampala Beti Kamya, on the president’s directives to replace Jennifer Musisi after having resigned.

Kitaka briefly served with the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), before being hired by the European Union, where he served as a road infrastructure officer.

In 2011, when the Kampala Capital City Authority was created, Kitaka was appointed director of engineering and technical services in the new KCCA, a position he still holds.

