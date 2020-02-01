advertisement

President Museveni surprised residents of Fort Portal when arriving on Boda Boda

FORT PORTAL – President Yoweri Museveni, who entered Fort Portal aboard a Boda Boda, congratulated the inhabitants of the Rwenzori sub-region for engaging in income-generating activities to banish poverty and create prosperity.

“I am happy to be here and to see that you are waking up and starting to generate income. I am impressed by the added value I have seen for agro-products. Commercial farming will go a long way in generating income. However, we must diversify and stop depending on a sector. Industries should be used for diversification, ”he said.

The president was speaking at Rwenzori University, in the municipality of Fort Portal, during the launch of the 2-day Expo 2020 Agri-led as part of Operation Creation of Wealth, led by General Salim Saleh.

The event takes place under the theme “Investment for local economic development and its main objective is to promote agro-industrialization for national development.

On this occasion, the president also attended the signing of 5 memoranda of understanding, including one between the University of the Mountains of the Moon and Belgium for the creation of a 5-star hotel including a hotel training institute within from campus.

The others were between the Uganda Development Corporation and Mango Tree, a Chinese company that established water transportation on Lake Albert.

UDC has also signed others with Mabaale Tea Factory, Mpanga Tea Factory and East Africa Cocoa & Commodities Ltd, which are under the local government of the Bundibugyo district.

Museveni noted that wananchi can benefit more because banana fibers can be made into paper.

He said they had taken the first step to link agriculture to industries.

He revealed that the government of Uganda has achieved the goal of social transformation, economic diversification, with the state being the leader in security and infrastructure. He congratulated General Saleh for the work carried out as part of the Operation Wealth Creation project when he pledged to support all the exhibitors with working capital.

He assured the members present that Uganda was going to experience an industrial revolution.



He therefore congratulated the people of Tooro for the increase in banana production which made it possible to meet the food needs of Kampala.

Museveni also noted that Uganda will soon start manufacturing industrial-grade sugar and starch, adding that Uganda currently spends $ 41 million a year on importing industrial-grade sugar.

Mountains of the Moon Vice Chancellor Professor John Kasenene praised the President for his contribution to the transformation of his institution into a public university.

He said the institution had 47 science-based programs.

