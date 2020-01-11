advertisement

President Museveni speaking at the 15th graduation ceremony of the University of Gulu on Saturday (PHOTO / PPU).

GULU – President Yoweri Museveni has called on universities to provide courses that solve the main problems in society.

Museveni was speaking at the 15th Gulu University graduation ceremony at the institution’s main site in Gulu Town on Saturday January 11.

advertisement

“My call to universities is that you must design and teach courses that solve our main societal problems,” said the president.

Some of the graduates are waiting for their confirmation (PHOTO / PPU).

“You have to produce graduates who meet key human needs – in the four main sectors of agriculture, industry, services and ICT,” he added.

To this function, the university issued a total of 1,513 graduates who received certificates, diplomas and degrees.

Museveni advised young students to focus more on science lessons.

“The government cannot fail to support science education and research. Some of the courses on humanity simply stretch the education budget while producing graduates who will need new tools to be absorbed into the labor market, ”he said.

The president said the government would support the university’s efforts to acquire more land to expand and help build a university hospital.

“We will also bring Shs100m to SACCO staff,” he promised.

comments

advertisement