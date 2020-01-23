advertisement

Museveni meets with leaders of over 70 UK companies (PHOTO / PPU)

LONDON – President Yoweri Museveni urged investors to denounce government officials who seek bribes, saying that punitive measures will be taken against those found guilty.

“We have launched a campaign against the corrupt. It is easy to eliminate this evil. The public hates them. All we need are facts. We discourage anyone who pays bribes. Don’t bother with the crooks, ”said the president.

President Museveni called London as he addressed the leaders of over 70 British companies at the UK-Uganda Business Forum at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in central London.

The President is in London for a four-day official visit where he took part in the first UK-Africa investment summit.

The business forum was organized by the High Commission of Uganda, with the support of Lord Dolar Popat, the British commercial envoy to Uganda.

Defending Uganda as an ideal investment destination, the president said that corruption, particularly on the part of government officials, had become a “bottleneck” for development and that the whip was broken.

Calling on investors to support the government to stem the vice, the president said that the identity of whistleblowers would be protected if they felt threatened.

“We are removing corruption but we need the facts to eliminate it completely. Please inform me; let’s set traps for them. We will protect your identities, you can speak to your high commissioner who will contact me, “he said.

Without disclosing the details, the president said he had stopped awarding contracts to investors suspected of paying bribes to government officials in a project involving a dam and the Jinja Expressway.

