Museveni calls for African standby force against imperialists (PHOTO / PPU)

ADDIS ABABA – President Yoweri Museveni, as he chaired the meeting on African capabilities for immediate response to the crisis on Sunday morning in Ethiopia, argued in favor of the need to harmonize the African Standby Force, an urgent step and necessary for the self-defense system of Africa.

Museveni, who is criticized for the excessive tenure of power (34 years), told his counterparts that in the past the concerted efforts of those who were willing and able had delivered victory against the imperialist forces to the peoples of the continent.

He said it dates back to 1963.

Unfortunately, he noted that the spirit continued to wane, which again led to shameful and direct confrontation against Africa, even against the express advice of the African Union.

For Libya, “I am personally ashamed that a committee of African heads of state, in flight to Libya to meet with President Gaddafi and the opposing factions, was asked to turn around because the “NATO made the decision to start bombing Libya.”

“It is not a question of talking about what the current reports say on Mali, Niger, Libya, the Sahel, etc.,” he said.

“In Somalia, some of us have decided to move to Al-Shabab and we have done far beyond the challenges.”

Museveni said this clearly demonstrates that Africa has the capacity to solve many of its problems, which requires a sustainable, multi-pronged approach to support the effort itself and its gains.

Museveni, who confirmed his candidacy for a sixth term, said the need was more urgent now than before.

The summit of February 9-10 discussed peace and security in Africa, among others.

The assembly reviewed the progress made and the challenges to peace, stability and sustainable development in Africa.

This year’s summit is held under the theme Silencing Firearms: Creating Conditions for African Development. The initiative to silence firearms is a flagship project of the 2063 Agenda Africa and aims to achieve an Africa without conflicts, to make peace a reality for all. and rid the continent of wars, civil strife, gender-based violence, violent strife and the prevention of genocide.

The Ugandan delegation to the Summit also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kahamba Kuteesa, and the Minister of State for Finance for planning, David Bahati, among others.

