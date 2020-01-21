advertisement

Museveni, Kagame at the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel – The O2, London hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PHOTO / PPU)

LONDON – President Yoweri Museveni asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to encourage more British companies to invest in Uganda, saying the country is now an ideal investment destination.

The president made the call during his meeting with the British leader on the sidelines of the UK-Africa investment summit at the Intercontinental Hotel – The O2.

At the bilateral meeting, the President indicated that Uganda had immense investment opportunities in the areas of beef and dairy production as well as plant products in general.

“The other areas that British investors can explore are manufacturing, tourism, services and ICT,” said the president.

Supporting infrastructure, said Museveni, like electricity, good roads, a skilled and affordable workforce, favorable rates were in place.

Museveni also congratulated Johnson on his recent victory, which saw the Conservative Party win the majority of seats in the British House of Commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked President Museveni for honoring his invitation to the summit, which was “the first of its kind”.

In his recent victory, Mr. Johnson said, “I had to go to the Bush like you to win. I had to go deep into the campaign to get this victory. “

Explaining the rationale for the summit, Johson said the idea was to deepen relations with Africa and Uganda, particularly in the areas of trade.

“We are leaving the European Union. Our relationship with the rest of Europe will remain respectful, but we are exploring new business opportunities with countries like Uganda, ”he said.

Later, during the main plenary session, Prime Minister Johnson excited the audience when he declared that his country would open up to more products from Africa, adding, “I assured President Museveni that his Beef will have a place of honor on the post dining tables. -Brexit Great Britain. “

The Prime Minister also called on Uganda to join the UK fight against climate change by deciding to end the use of coal for energy.

President Museveni informed his host that Uganda is already tackling issues such as the misuse of wetlands and urging people to leave natural habitats.

“We now have some money and we are relocating people from wetlands while educating them on the sustainable use of the resource, in particular profitable projects such as fish farming on the edge of wetlands,” he said. declared.

On ethical business practices, President Museveni said Uganda is fighting corruption among government employees and told the Prime Minister to urge investors to expose the facts and officials who ask them for bribes -wine.

FIRST SESSION

Later, speaking to the hundreds of delegates gathered in the hotel’s main conference room, Johnson said the summit marked the start of a new business partnership with Africa.

He said that if Britain did not have the divine right to do business with Africa, it had much to offer and would be a partner “of today, tomorrow and decades to come”.

The UK, Prime Minister said, had great human resources, is a leader in research and raised funds to support causes in infrastructure, medicine, banks, most located in Canary Wharf, the main London financial center.

In a cheeky attack on other world powers seeking African attention, Johnson quoted an Akan proverb from Ghana, saying “not all fingers are equal,” adding that Britain has wealth. expertise that cannot be matched globally.

Britain’s other strength, he said, lies in its quality education sector, one in seven world leaders having received British education.

He added that Britain was working to improve the remuneration of foreigners working in the United Kingdom, making it fairer and more equal while “putting people in front of passports”.

