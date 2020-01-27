advertisement

President Museveni also said that as Uganda works to integrate the African market, the country today has an annual consumption of 800 million liters of milk, with a surplus of 1.7 billion liters (PHOTO / PPU )

IBANDA – President Yoweri Museveni called on the country’s wananchi to intensify commercial farming.

The president called today at St. George’s Core Primary Teachers College in the district of Ibanda as Uganda marked the 34th anniversary celebrations of the NRM / NRA.

advertisement

The occasion was marked by the theme: “Celebration of the NRM / NRA patriotic struggle which inaugurated national unity and social transformation”.

The special guest at the celebrations was the former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.

The occasion was also attended, among others, by the Parliamentary President, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe and Cabinet Ministers.

During the celebrations, Mr. Museveni awarded medals to several personalities. Those who won the Golden Jubilee Medal were led by a prominent businessman, Patrick Bitature.

The Nalubale medalists were led by Joram Asiimwe from Ibanda. The President also presented medals to the officers of the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), the Ugandan police and Ugandan prisons.

Addressing the country on the occasion as the Ugandan people marked NRM’s 34th anniversary, the president said, “We have a culture of subsistence farming. It only provides us with food. You don’t just need food. We all need money to have adequate facilities in modern life. All rural properties must produce for both food and income. “

He congratulated the residents of the district of Ibanda for adopting commercial farming. According to reports, 60% of the inhabitants of the district of Ibanda are engaged in commercial agriculture, 40% remaining in peasant production.

President Museveni stressed that the first step towards the development strategy should revolve around the intensification of commercial agriculture, adding that the second step should ensure that the whole country should not depend solely on the agriculture but also to diversify into industries, services and ICT. He noted with satisfaction that Uganda today has 4,920 industries that employ 700,000 people, adding that service sector businesses employ 1.3 million while the ICT sector employs 15,000 people.

Museveni said the figures were part of the transformation of Uganda. He therefore called on leaders and the general public to work to attract more investors to factories and services. He informed the country that the NRM government has built roads and produced enough electricity. He assured the nation that Uganda will no longer suffer from electricity shortages.

At this point, he told the Ugandan people that the current challenge is the corrupt officials who are delaying delivery to deserving recipients. He strongly warned them by saying “the thieves, either you change your clothes or you find yourself in Luzira”.

President Museveni also said that as Uganda works to integrate the African market, the country today has an annual consumption of 800 million liters of milk, with a surplus of 1.7 billion liters. He observed that while the World Health Organization recommends that each person consume 210 liters of milk per year, Ugandans consume milk due to insufficient income.

He said Iran and Egypt have a strong demand for corn that could serve the interests of Uganda. He reminded agricultural stakeholders to guarantee the quality of corn and other agricultural products. He said that soon residents of the district of Ibanda would be able to access Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), which would enable them to provide services to global employers once the ICT backbone is established in their region.

With regard to education, the President reiterated his position on the access of the wananchi to universal primary education (UPE). He took the opportunity to call with passion all Ugandans: “We must fight together against the vice of the illegal fees which are collected”.

The former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, noted that the NRM celebrations represented an occasion where “we are celebrating the victory that led Uganda on a very different path of development”. He praised President Museveni for his wise leadership, adding: -Front students from the University of Salaam. I am one of the students of the University who came after you and who had the passion to contribute to the African revolution. He thanked him for being a mentor saying that as he continues that for other leaders in Africa and Uganda, Uganda is unified and advancing in addition to being prominent not only in Africa but also in -of the.

comments

advertisement