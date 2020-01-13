advertisement

President Yoweri Museveni and the new Minister of State for Economic Surveillance, Molly Kamukama. (PHOTO / PPU)

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed the political ambitions of his former senior private secretary Molly Kamukama, by appointing his minister of state for economic surveillance.

A decision which, it seems, will reinforce her ambitions to become a woman in Parliament for the new district of Kazo.

advertisement

It is expected that a ministerial post will help strengthen its ambitions as well as seal support for the ruling NRM party in the region.

Museveni is known for letting go of ministers who have no constituencies.

Kamukama took up the post of PPS in November 2016 and served a three-year contract before being chosen to become Minister of State in a mini-reshuffle that the President announced last December.

During the swearing-in of ministers on Monday, January 13, President Museveni noted that he had carefully studied the people he had chosen to make sure they would help fight corruption, which he said was betrays the trust of the Ugandans and “God”.

Mrs. Molly Kamukama being sworn in at State House Entebbe (PHOTO / PPU)

“I chose these young ministers with 6 considerations. I need people to help me fight corruption, which betrays the trust of the Ugandans. I urge the new ministers to flee this vice, “said Museveni, adding,” You may think no one is seeing you, but God is watching.

Museveni told a gathering of former ministers, the new ministers and their families who attended the swearing-in ceremony at Ceremenoy at State House Entebbe that he insisted on appointing young ministers to join the older ones to to respond to the concerns of the country’s youth population.

Museveni called on the new ministers to be pro-people and to work to address the concerns of the masses, as is the program of the NRM party.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the swearing in of Entebbe, Ms. Kamukama expressed her enthusiasm for the new position. She noted that her track record in the public service and her recent deployment to the President give her an added advantage in this new role.

Museveni presided over the swearing in of new ministers at State House, Entebbe (PHOTO / PPU)

“In this new position, I will work closely with my colleague minister to check the 5 pillars of our economy, citing the challenges that must be met and making recommendations to the president on how to correct the problems that may arise” said Ms. Kamukama. .

Ms. Kamukama began as an official at the Election Commission where she rose through the ranks to become a senior officer before moving to international agencies.

She then returned to Uganda and was appointed political assistant to President Museveni.

He then recommended her to the Public Service Commission to serve as the permanent secretary and underwent a thorough review for her role and was deployed to the office of the President as a senior private secretary, a function that ‘she has been occupying for 3 years.

“Last month, I was recommended to the Ugandan Parliament by HE the Ugandan President as Minister of State for Economic Surveillance in the President’s office and I successfully completed the verification exercise,” said -she adds.

The five sectors of the economy that the President has always talked about are: ICTs, services, industry, agriculture and oil and gas as key triggers which, when addressed, will catapult the economy to middle income status which was the country’s aspiration and is listed in NDP3.

comments

advertisement