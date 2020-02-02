advertisement

President Museveni (2nd on the left) and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame (on the right) in Luanda, Angola. The second on the right is Joao Manuel Gonsalves Lourenpo, President of the Republic of Angola, and Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the left (PHOTO / PPU).

LUANDA – President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart have agreed to hold the next round of negotiations at the Gatuna / Katuna border on February 21, 2020 as part of efforts to improve relations between the two countries.

The two countries also agreed to refrain from any action seen as funding or supporting rebel or opposition groups seeking to overthrow.

These and others were agreed during the quadripartite summit held between the two leaders at the invitation of Joao Manuel Gonsalves Lourenpo, President of the Republic of Angola, and in the presence of Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic from Congo, in Luanda. , Angola on Sunday February 2, 2020.

The meeting followed the quadripartite summits held in Luanda on July 12 and August 21, 2019.

“The heads of state exchanged views on strengthening their political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations,” it said in part in a statement from the meeting.

“The Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Rwanda are committed to continue to give priority to the permanent dialogue between the two countries for the development and well-being of their peoples,” he added.

The meeting also decided that the two countries release people detained for various crimes. It remains to be seen whether the leaders will stick to the deal.

Since the August meeting, officials between countries have held talks – one in Kigali in September and the other in Kampala last December. However, the talks were not sufficient to resolve the impasse over the closure of the border.

The border remained closed and several Ugandans were killed or injured for trying to enter Rwanda through the various porous crossing points.

Kigali continued to accuse Kampala of having detained its citizens and of supporting armed groups that want to overthrow the administration there. This is despite the fact that Kampala recently released nine Rwandans accused of spying and expecting Rwanda to return the favor.

On Wednesday this week, Mr. Kagame spoke to diplomats in Kigali telling them that “he was not going to tell his citizens to return to Uganda because he has no control over their stay in Uganda” .

“We have arrested hundreds of Rwandans in Uganda. And we have raised this issue with the Ugandan authorities. We have families of hundreds of families coming and calling us to ask “why don’t you ask Uganda to liberate our people,” he said.

He said to the Rwandans, “Just stop going because if you go, I have no control. They can arrest you and your families will come to me and tell you that you have been arrested. And there is nothing I can do about it. “

