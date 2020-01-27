advertisement

This was a very successful year for the Whistler Museum and Archives Society. With the help of the Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers, the museum is committed to preserving, protecting and interpreting Whistler’s history.

Over the course of 2019, the museum welcomed 14,410 exhibition visitors. This is an increase of 1,552 people or 12.6 percent compared to 2018. In addition to visiting the exhibition, WMAS lured another 905 people into our building through our programs and events. WMAS also hosted a number of events and programs outside the museum and attracted approximately 9,486 people. The museum looked after a total of around 2,480 people. It is the fifth largest year in the history of the museum.

The museum expanded many of its programs in 2019, including the popular Discover Nature program. This program, which took place in Lost Lake Park in July and August, gave locals and visitors the opportunity to learn about Whistler’s rich biodiversity using touch tables and face-to-face conversations with our knowledgeable and dedicated interpreters. This year we were able to expand the program from Monday to Friday by an additional day to five days a week. Our planned nature walks were expanded from June to August and seven days a week.

We had another strong year for other events and programs, including well-known favorites like our historic hikes in the Valley of Dreams, Speaker Series events, numerous handicrafts for children, including handicrafts in the park and our annual LEGO competition, as well as mountain bike heritage -Week.

The museum developed special exhibitions throughout the year. In 2019, too Finding a place: A history of living in Whistler and Construction of the Whistler Village: 1978-1984, These temporary exhibitions give the museum an opportunity to explore and present aspects of Whistler’s history that are not part of our permanent exhibition, and to take advantage of assets from the museum’s ever-growing archive and artifact collection.

One of the highlights from 2019 was the Legends of Whistler Speakers Series, which was organized in collaboration with the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) and the Whistler Public Library. This three-part event was moderated by Mayor Jack Crompton and included special guests who shared their own stories and knowledge of Whistler’s history.

Speakers included a cross-section of the Whistler community, including former mayors, Olympians, former Whistler and Blackcomb managers, artists, librarians, musicians and developers. The topics ranged from the development of Whistler Mountain in the 1960s to the design of Whistler Village, the life of a professional athlete in Whistler, Whistler’s cultural sector to the merger of Whistler and Blackcomb.

Eldon Beck, the architect of Whistler Village, spoke during one of the events and expressed his thoughts on the events in an email to the museum: “It was a unique experience for me. I felt connected with early Whistler never realized before , very special. “

I would like to take a moment to thank our donors and supporters: the RMOW, British Columbia Province, the Community Foundation of Whistler, Whistler’s American friends, Canadian heritage, and our museum members for their continued support over the years ,

I would also particularly like to thank everyone who visited our exhibits, participated in our events and read ours Pique Column followed us on social media and helped in other ways to make Whistler’s fascinating people and story known. We look forward to seeing you again in 2020 (maybe at our first speaker series next Wednesday, January 29, where we will be demonstrating) Per patrolCurtis Petersen’s 1980 short documentary about the ski patrol on Whistler Mountain, followed by a conversation with Roger McCarthy, Brian Leighton and Bruce Watt about changes in ski patrol and mountain security.

