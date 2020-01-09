advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – The head football coach of the University of South Carolina, Will Muschamp, has shuffled his coaching staff for the 2020 season and added Joe Cox as coach for the tight ends of Gamecocks, announced today. Cox comes to Columbia after spending the last five seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State University.

Bobby Bentley, who was the mentor for the difficult situations in 2019 and has spent the last four seasons as an offensive assistant coach, moves to the quarterbacks room, where he acts as assistant to the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo. To make room for Cox in the field, Kyle Krantz returns to his role as a defensive analyst, which he held from 2016 to 2017 before working as an assistant to the linebackers / special team at Nickels / SAM Seasons for the past two years.

“I’m happy to add Joe to our team,” said Coach Muschamp. “He has a long relationship with Coach Bobo, who talks a lot about him, and has done a great job with the tight ends and broad receivers in Colorado. Bobby can bring his experience and expertise to the quarterbacks so coach Bobo has the luxury of being able to move more during the training to watch the whole offense, ”continued Muschamp. “Kyle did a fantastic job for us, but to do this work for our offense, we had to give Joe a place on the field to get on board.”

Cox spent the 2019 season as Rams’ Wide Receivers Coach after overseeing the tight ends from 2015 to 18. The former Georgia quarterback, who started every game for Mike Bobo in 2009, joined the CSU as an assistant in 2015 after training at high school in his home state of North Carolina for two years.

Cox helped advance a Rams crime that led to one of the most productive seasons in school history. The CSU has recorded two of the five most successful seasons in school history (3rd-35.3 in 2016 and 5th-33.4 in 2017) and two of the four best-placed points for the entire Cox offense among staff, including a school record of 492, 5 meters a year game in 2017 (also 4th, 462.5 in 2016). The Rams 2017 also set school records for first downs per game (25.5) and third down conversions (50.3 percent).

“I appreciate that Coach Muschamp has given me this opportunity and I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Bobo,” said Cox. “We have a long history together – first in Georgia, then in the state of Colorado. I also look forward to going back south and to the places where I feel most comfortable. I am really looking forward to working with this team, the group I have this spring, and adding more quality players to the tight space. “

In 2019, the Rams passed 14th in the country and reached an average of 305.3 meters per game through the air. Junior wide receiver Warren Jackson averaged 111.9 yards per game, fourth in the country, at 77 receptions with eight touchdowns in 10 games. The real newcomer Dante Wright added 57 catches for 805 meters. Jackson and his second close end Trey McBride (45 catches for 560 yards and four TDs) received the All-Mountain West Conference award for the first team.

In 2018, when Cox led a talented group of bottlenecks, the Rams ranked 13th (304.9) in the FBS offensive and the 26th highest grade in school history for touchdowns and the tenth best season for total offensive. an average of 410.5 meters per game.

In 2016, the Rams ‘tight-end corps contributed to the Rams’ fourth place in the red zone rating (94.6 percent) and the twelfth place in pass efficiency, the 28th. Place in the offense (35.3) and 30th place in the total offense (462.5). The unit also contributed to the Rams’ excellent passport protection, resulting in a nationwide # 8 ranking for the least allowed bags (1.0), including only one in the last six games of the season. Their influence on the running game resulted in the second highest yards per carry average (5.3) in school history and the second best rushing total (2,832 net yards).

Cox was part of the coaching staff at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC from 2013 to 2014 when the school won two consecutive state championships. He joined Mallard Creek in 2013 as a quarterback coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014.

As a Georgian starting quarterback in 2009, Cox completed 185 of 331 pass attempts for 2,584 yards and 24 touchdowns. This was the second best one season in UGA history. Cox, an offensive captain, led the Bulldogs to an 8: 5 record and was named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for his 5 touchdowns and 375 yards in Arkansas. During his career, Cox completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,016 yards and 29 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

Cox was the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2004 in North Carolina and the AP Prep Player of the Year and an All-American Parade Magazine at Independence (N.C.) High School. In December 2009, he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology in Georgia. He and his wife Erica were married in March 2016 and have a daughter, Avery.

