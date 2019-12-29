advertisement

The former world number one, who inspired a comeback after hip resuscitation surgery, decided not to travel to Melbourne after his season-ending injury could not be improved as he had hoped.

This week Murray, who has managed to train on the court, will miss the Grand Slam from January 20 to February 2, where he lost five times in the final, and will not play in the first ATP Cup in Australia for Britain. On January 3rd.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback, and it should work as a warning before competing,” the BBC quoted Murray as saying.

“I have worked so hard to get into a situation where I can play at the highest level and get out of the ground that I can’t play.”

His leadership has said by e-mail: “It would always be a turning point, but the team decided not to delay, so in January he will continue to hit the court and prepare for fitness.”

At last year’s Australian Open, Murray was in tears when he told reporters he was suffering from a chronic hip injury that could be his last tournament.

However, it is surprising that the 32-year-old started playing his first Big Helmet single since Melbourne saw him climb to No. 125 in the world after recovering from a major surgery 11 months ago.

According to the latest reports, Murray will not play at the latest in February, with the first tournament scheduled for Montpellier’s Open Sud de France.

