Murray State Athletics announced that number 12, recently worn by Racer Great and Sumter’s own Ja Morant, was in a ceremony at halftime of the racer men’s basketball game against SIUE Saturday (February 1) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky , will be eliminated. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the tip.

The honor Morant received comes after an astonishing two seasons with the racers (2017-19) and has since positioned itself as one of the top candidates for the NBA “Rookie of the Year” award with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“From 2017-2019, we were privileged to coach one of the best players in college basketball history,” said Murray State Coach Matt McMahon. “As I have said many times, Ja Morant is a unique player who has been an incredible ambassador for Murray State University. His unique combination of explosive athleticism, intelligence, selflessness and relentless drive to perform has allowed him to take the Racers to successive championship seasons and countless magical seasons Having moments on the court. He’s the ultimate winner, an elite team-mate and an absolute joy in training. We look forward to seeing Ja Morant’s # 12 Murray State Jersey fall off the rafters on Saturday night. He has this special honor so deserved! “

“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome Ja and his family back to campus for this special ceremony,” said Kevin Saal, Murray State Director of Athletics. “Jas’s impact on Murray State University, the athletics department, and the basketball program cannot be overstated.” Racer Nation has the opportunity to experience a truly historic event halfway through the game on Saturday night. We welcome the Morant family to Murray and honor his legacy in the rafters of the CFSB center. “

Morant will be the 11th retired racer basketball player and the first since Isaiah Canaan in 2018.

Murray State fans are invited to come to the CFSB Center and attend his historic night when the racers honor the great Ja Morant. Murray State basketball tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com, in person at the arena, or by phone at 270-809-3000.

Find the story of retired MSU basketball players, as well as the story of Ja Morant in Murray State and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Yes Morants Murray State career

Morant’s run in Murray State lasted 65 games before signing up for the NBA draft on April 3, 2019

In the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, Morant helped racers win successive championships at the Ohio Valley Conference and OVC tournaments, and compete in two NCAA tournaments.

The Racers went 54: 11 and 32: 4 in the OVC in both seasons.

After defeating Marquette in the 2019 NCAA tournament, the racers finished 29th in the last Associated Press survey.

In the marquette game, Morant had only the ninth triple double in the history of the NCAA tournament in the MSU’s fourth NCAA tournament win.

Winner of the Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard in the country.

Was a finalist for the John Wooden Award as national player of the year.

Won Lute Olson as National Player of the Year

Morant was a 13-fold All-America selection and the OVC’s first All-America consensus since 1971.

He ended the season with 331 assists, the sixth most in the history of the NCAA single season.

He set MSU and OVC assistant records in just two seasons.

Morant set the MSU single-season mark at 808 points.

In 2018-19 he scored an average of 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game and was the first player since the NCAA made the template an official statistic for the 1983/84 season by an average of 20 points and Get 10 templates.

He was the OVC player of the year 2019 and the OVC tournament MVP and the male OVC athlete of the year.

Morant’s NBA rookie season

Elected second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Awarded NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October / November and December and the first player in franchise history to win the award in consecutive months.

Leads all NBA newbies on average, supports and free-throw percentage, and ranks second in the field target percentage and third in theft.

Morant aims at the team rookie’s record for the scoring average (Shareef Abdur-Rahim, 18.7ppg, 1996-97) and supports per game (Mike Bibby, 6.5apg, 1998-99). As of January 20, it was an average of 17.9ppg and 7.0apg.

Had a seasonal high of 30 points (October 27) in Brooklyn.

Morant finished fourth in the NBA (with LeBron James) with fourth quarter points per game (7.6).

Became the third player in NBA history to score 30 points and nine assists in one of his first three career games, along with Isiah Thomas (1981) and Trae Young (2018).

Memphis Grizzlies Draft Morant

In June 2019, Morant became the highest NBA draft pick in Ohio Valley Conference history when the Memphis Grizzlies selected him as the second pick.

Murray State Basketball Retired Numbers

21 Bennie Purcell, 1952

16 Garrett Beshear, 1953

19 Howie Crittenden, 1956

15 Jeff Martin, 1989

30 Paul King, 1991

54 Popeye Jones, 1992

26 Joe Fulks, 2001

20 Johnny Reagan, 2003

5 Marcus Brown, 2010

3 Isaiah Canaan, 2018

12 Yes Morant, 2020

