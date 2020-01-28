advertisement

Six nations: Ireland versus Scotland

Kicking off: Saturday, 4.45 p.m. venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times live blog starts at 4.15pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media Sport.

advertisement

Conor Murray has kept his place on the Irish grid for Ireland’s opening game against Scotland on Saturday, leaving the high-profile Ulster duel with John Cooney on the bench.

The unknown Caelan Doris is the only debutant in the first selection of the new trainer Andy Farrell, in which Rob Herring preferred Ronan Kelleher.

Ireland vs. Scotland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Replacement: Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O’Mahony, John Cooney, Robbie Henshaw and Ross Byrne.

Reaction to follow from the Algarve …

advertisement