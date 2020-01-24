advertisement

After a tight schedule for the start of the season, local cross-country skiers were on the advance with the Haywood Western Canada Cup at Whistler Olympic Park from January 17-19.

The racers made the best of it and brought home five U20 medals over the weekend before the Junior / U23 World Championships in Mont-Ste.-Anne, Que. Later this month.

Benita Peiffer took first place in the U20 and second place in the overall standings and fourth place in the 15 km free distance in the women’s open sprint races.

Michael Murdoch was second and sixth in the open men’s sprint, second in the U20 and sixth in the 15 km classic and second in the U20 and seventh in the 15 km open.

Marlie Molinaro finished second in the U18 girls ‘sprint and twelfth in her interval classic division while leading her BC-1 team to victory in the U18 girls’ relay.

Murdoch, who is now attending UBC, appreciated the opportunity to go home before the exams and do some reps, especially after suffering from an illness earlier this winter.

“I started this season fairly slowly, so I wanted to do some good races before heading to Mont-Ste.-Anne to take the World Junior exams,” he said. “I’m excited to be healthy now. I’m a little more relaxed now.

“It is a stressful race, but in the future I was always the top of the juniors and hopefully I will be able to maintain this status throughout the race week in Quebec.”

At Westerns, Murdoch was most proud of his sprint performance, considering that longer races are his strength.

“In general, I’m not a real sprinter, but I’ve done it in recent years,” he said. “I made it into the open final and I was super surprised and excited to race with these older boys. These boys train all year round, so it was pretty exciting to be able to race with them.”

Murdoch, who joined the university team this year, said it was a bit difficult to find time to train because he was academically involved and there wasn’t much snow in Vancouver in general.

“I had some great hours during the winter break,” he said. “Unfortunately, I got sick later in the Christmas break and was away for a few weeks, which didn’t bother me, but shortly before Westerns I was healed and could do some training.”

Murdoch, who works at the Sauder School of Business, enjoys the atmosphere around the Thunderbirds leisure team.

“They definitely have a school focus and put cross-country skiing in second place,” he said. “I did the same thing, but I want to continue doing cross-country skiing as much as possible and stay as fit as possible so that I can keep up with the best. It’s hard, but I enjoyed it.” “

In the meantime, Peiffer hadn’t raced much until the time of the season and was happy to perform well in one of her first big tests.

“I didn’t feel particularly good when I started the race. I had a slow start to the season,” she said. “Being home, seeing my family and friends was just a fun race surrounded by all of my team mates. It was a great atmosphere.

“There’s not a lot of time to change things and get back in shape when you’re not in shape. But mentally, it’s definitely a challenge. When you’ve got this weekend behind, it’s definitely a confidence boost if you know that I’m in shape. ” and feel good. “

Like Murdoch, Peiffer was proud of her sprint performance and took the U20 victory.

“Sprint is not always my specialty, but I had fun with it,” she said. “It was a great group of girls who are all very strong at sprinting.”

That said, Peiffer also enjoyed the 15km race because she used different tactics throughout the competition as she chased the national team racer Emily Nishikawa.

“She is a really great skier and it was really fun to follow her and test our ability to keep up with her,” said Peiffer.

Peiffer is currently attending the University of Calgary and is training as part of the Alberta World Cup Academy. She is pleased to accomplish both tasks, although it can be more difficult to find safe training times due to the colder climate.

“I really enjoy having something else on my plate that keeps me busy so I don’t just focus on skiing,” she said.

Molinaro recently moved from Pemberton to Revelstoke to train with more athletes their age, which helped their training.

“I’ve only trained with older athletes so far. It’s really fun to train with girls my age now. We push each other,” she said.

Molinaro was thrilled to start the weekend with a strong sprint result on a Bluebird day.

“The sprint race was really fun. I was very happy with my results that day,” she said. “We focused on peaking for Westerns, so I was pretty rested.”

Sea to Sky Nordics participants at the weekend were: Marin Lowe (sixth in the U16 girls ‘sprints and twelfth in the U16 girls’ interval starts); Jasper Fleming (seventh in the sprint of the U16 boys and 19th in the interval of the U16 boys); Sarah Bowers (ninth in the women’s break); Elliot Holtham (10th in the break for older men and 11th in the 15 km break for older men); Sierra McBain (13th in the U16 girls ‘sprint and 20th in the U16 girls’ interval); Graeme Bowers (13th in the U20 men’s break and 19th in the U20 15 km free); Sean Benson (22nd in the U18 boys ‘sprint and 30th in the U18 boys’ break); Trevor Schick (28th in the interval start of the U18 boys); Mia Rodger (28th in the interval start of the U14 girls); Ryan Clark (30th in the U14 boys’ interval start); Graham Benson (32nd in the interval start of the U14 boys); Gustave Deseau (33rd in the interval start of the U14 boys); Josie Clifford (33rd in the U14 girls’ interval start); Sofie Hill (40th in the U16 girls’ sprint); and Sophie Firth (42nd in the U16 girls sprint and 48th in the U16 girls interval).

Group wants to bring World Juniors to WOP in 2023

Some of Whistler’s young talents were soon able to prove themselves at home on the largest stage in the world.

A local organizing committee plans to bring the FIS Junior / U23 World Championship to the Whistler Olympic Park in January 2023. Reid Carter, co-chair, said after doing a feasibility story this summer, the group was confident of bringing the event to the city of over 500 and formalized its efforts.

“The FIS basically told us that it belongs to us. It’s not like we have to compete against Germany or France or anything for it,” he said.

The committee recently introduced councils in Whistler and Squamish to inform them of the efforts.

Carter said the committee’s priorities in the near future are to ensure that it can receive $ 1.6-1.8 million in funding and meet FIS ‘commitments, including providing approximately 10,000 overnight stays with a set one Maximum rate of 115 Swiss francs per night.

Carter said that much of the funding is expected to be secured through grants, adding that the event, using the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance’s STEAM (Sport Tourism Economic Assessment Model), is expected to generate economic activity of between $ 3-5 million ,

Murdoch and Peiffer would qualify for the U23 division and are thrilled with the event that may come home.

“It is exciting to know that we hope to have some of the best people in the world here,” said Murdoch. “It will be an amazing goal that I have set myself for a couple of years. I will always have that in mind when I train.”

“I would be very happy if we could bring the Whistler,” added Peiffer. “We have a great facility and I think it’s great that it’s up and running.”

