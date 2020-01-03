advertisement

Gardaí, who is investigating the murder of a man who was found to be dismembered in the city of Cork, follows a certain line of investigation, suspected that an interested person may have fled the country.

The detectives are talking to Interpol and PSNI about the murder of Francis “Frankie” Dunne as they try to track down the suspect who may have flown from Belfast to Edinburgh and further to Eastern Europe in the days after the 64-year-old’s death – Year old.

Mr. Dunne, a father and grandfather, was found dead in an abandoned house on Boreenmanna Road on December 28th.

Gardaí will try to obtain a European arrest warrant to question the man about death. The suspect is believed to have slept poorly for a while but had worked in a suburb south of Cork City.

Mr. Dunne’s relatives say he had a second family on the streets of Cork.

“He had another family he loved, that family were his friends who lived in tents, homeless shelters, or on the streets of his city of Cork,” they said.

Mr. Dunne’s body was found in the back of Castlegreine House last Saturday at 4:00 pm by a man living nearby. His dismembered body had been stripped out and left behind under a bush. His arms and head were later found elsewhere on the property.

“Brutal murder”

Mr. Dunne was last seen alive on December 27 when he left Cork Simon’s homeless center Clanmornin House on Boreeenmanna Road.

Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry said that every effort must be made to bring justice to Mr. Dunne’s family.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of Francis Dunne. Brutal murder has shocked the community, ”said the Solidarity MP.

The results of a post mortem have not yet been published. Inquiring Gardaí had to use his fingerprints to identify Mr. Dunne because his injuries were so severe.

Gardaí has ​​urged people with information about what happened. It is not known whether Mr. Dunne was killed at the crime scene or whether his body was disposed of on the site of the former house, but it is clear that he suffered a wild blow and severe trauma between December 27 and 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station at 021-4943330, Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666111, or a Garda Station.

