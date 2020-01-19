advertisement

Police launched an investigation into the murder after a 20-year-old man, suspected of being from the village of Heatherton, was assaulted in downtown Nottingham and died the following day.

Arjun Singh, a student at the University of Nottingham Trent, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center after the attack on Long Row just before 4 a.m. on Saturday January 18.

advertisement

Mr. Singh died the next day.

The investigation is now being treated as a murder investigation and a team of detectives is working hard to establish the circumstances.

Police are impatient to find two men who fled the scene on foot after the incident.

Detective Inspector Richard Monk of the Nottinghamshire police said: “This was a serious assault which resulted in the death of a young man.

“Our thoughts with Arjun’s family and friends and we ask people to respect their privacy during this very sad and difficult time.

“It is really important that if anyone has information that could help the investigation, no matter how small, it comes to light immediately.

“If you were in the neighborhood of the slugs and lettuce public house around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday morning and you have not yet spoken to the police, I urge you to come forward.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have images from on-board cameras, including taxi drivers who were in Long Row West and Angel Row at the time, or any cell phone footage of the incident. .

“Please call Nottinghamshire police at 101, citing incident number 132 of January 18, 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”

.

advertisement