A murder investigation has started after two people were stabbed to death in an apartment in north Belfast.

The bodies of the man and woman were discovered in an apartment in Kinnaird Close on Monday. The victims were named Frances Murray (37) and Joseph Dutton (47).

The PSNI arrested a 35-year-old man on Monday evening on suspicion of murder and is still in police custody.

“Yesterday afternoon at around 12.55 p.m., a member of the public reported that the bodies of Frances and Joseph had been found in an apartment in the area,” said Detective Commissioner Peter Montgomery: “Postmortem investigations have not yet been carried out. I am looking at hers Death as murder. “

Police officers at the scene at Kinnaird Close in Belfast after finding the bodies of a man and a woman in an apartment this afternoon. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA Wire

Mr. Montgomery thanked the local community for their support and said that the information that has so far been provided to the police is “invaluable”. “However, we still need people to contact us and let us know what they know, and I would like to submit a number of specific calls to determine the exact circumstances of what happened,” he said.

“I believe that there was some kind of argument in the apartment where Frances and Joseph were found. I want to address everyone who was in the area at the time. Did you hear anything or did you see someone leave the apartment yesterday morning?

“I also want to find a bag of blood-soaked clothes that I think have been thrown away in the area. The bag is described as a white tote bag with orange lettering. If you see a bag that matches this description, please do not touch it and contact the police immediately, ”he said.

Well-placed sources told the Irish Times on Monday that a man had entered the building and killed two people in an apartment at lunchtime.

“He ran out of the house and told someone he killed two people internally,” said a source. The two murders were not paramilitary, it said.

Paul McCusker, SDLP on site, said the victims were seen as personable “characters” in the region.

Mr. McCusker said people were shocked by the “brutality” of the murders and were unable to understand why the two people were targeted.

A source said the suspect was released from prison and may have “substance abuse and mental health problems.”

The source said the suspect was in prison not for murder but for other criminal activities.

Police raided other properties on northern Belfast on Monday to arrest the suspect, who appeared to have acted alone. The police also used a helicopter to search.

“The police have made significant efforts to capture this man,” added McCusker.

Police officers and coroners stayed at the scene on Monday evening. A number of people were also evacuated from the apartment block and some nearby houses.

Some went to their families and friends, while others were cared for at the nearby Girdwood Community Center.

Mr. Montgomery said that anyone with any information, no matter how small, should call detectives using the reference number 885 23/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be forwarded to the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, who are 100 percent anonymous. “

