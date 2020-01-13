advertisement

Carbon County, Pa. – State Police in Carbon County has sued 69-year-old Joseph Persico, a prominent lawyer from Shavertown, for several fatal accidents that took place here on the turnpike in November 2018.

Police accuse Persico of being drunk when he bumped into the vehicle driven by Scranton’s 50-year-old Paul Gerrity.

He is accused of murder by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Gerrity’s neighbors had been wondering for months when Persico would be held responsible.

“It was a very long time, I don’t even remember when the date was lost,” said Jennifer Kelleher. “I understand that everything takes time. we all know that. but it seemed that it was longer than expected. “

The crash occurred at exit 74, the Mahoning Valley exit just before midnight and the police say that Persico was heading in the wrong direction and heading south toward the north.

Police said Persico had a blood alcohol content of 0.22 and a partially full bottle of vodka was found in a brown bag on the passenger floor of his car.

Gerrity died on the spot.

Eric Myers was the neighbor of Gerrity.

“It was a shock to the system,” Myers said. “You hear about things like that happening in other places, but that’s terribly close to home. His house is here, you can see it. “

The turnpike says that Gerrity worked there as a toll customer and was stationed at the exit 31, the Lansford exit.

He had driven home from his job when the Persico crash occurred about forty miles to the north.

The neighbors of Gerrity say that if Persico was intoxicated as the police say, this is just a more tragic example of why people behind the wheel should be more responsible.

“We must not drink and drive, it should not happen,” said Kelleher. “Nobody should do it, but they do it and especially not only the alcohol involved, but also the wrong way, you know? On the turnpike? “

Joseph Persico was released on an unsecured bail.

His next legal appearance is later this month.

