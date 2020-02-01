advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Thursday

January 30, 2020 at 8:56 pm

College girls basketball roundup in Buck County: January 30th

Bensalem 72, Harry S. Truman 35: Chloe Munyon and Haley Keenan won 41 points for the Owls at their Suburban One League National Conference on Thursday.

Munyon led with 21 points and Keenan with 20 points. Teammate Mia Parker contributed 11 points and seven rebounds to help the Owls.

Daisha Campbell finished the Tigers with 16 points and Hannah Smith with 10 points.

Germantown Academy 68, Penn Charter 51: Maddie Vizza, Jaye Haynes and Becca Booth achieved double-digit results in the Inter-Academic League on Thursday.

Vizza ended the Patriots (19: 4) with a team high of 15 points, while Haynes contributed 14 and Booth 10 points. Caitlin Priore added seven points and a game high of 14 rebounds to victory.

Pennsbury 59, Council Rock South 35: Ava Sciolla had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for a win at the Suburban One League National Conference.

The Falcons Mary Miller added 17 points to the win and Bella Arcuri scored 11.

Nicole Blaustein led the Golden Hawks with 11 points.

William Tennent 44, Upper Moreland 33

Central Bucks South 52, Cheltenham 19

