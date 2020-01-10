advertisement

There is growing evidence that JJ Hanrahan is named in Munster’s XVth place for the victory-or-bust meeting on Sunday with Racing in Paris (kick off 4:15 p.m. local time / 3:15 p.m. Irish time).

Hanrahan’s hamstring forced him to retire in the 57th minute after the loss to Leinster two weeks ago and prevented the shameful loss to Ulster in Belfast last weekend. However, since Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal were absent, Hanrahan appears to be doing this against Racing.

advertisement

In the further expectation that Johann van Graan will again choose a 6: 2 on the bench, central defender Rory Scannell will cover the half again.

Another reason for optimism in Münster is that Chris Farrell, among others, is back. Much like CJ Stander, Farrell was one of those missing in the home loss to Edinburgh and the derbies mentioned above.

Closed and fully loaded with Farrell, Stander and Jean Kleyn, who are all back on the team at the time it is announced today, Münster has only lost one of six opponents to Saracens. Against the double pack Munster endured the loss of Peter O’Mahony in the warm-up, Tadhg Beirne after 10 minutes, John Ryan after half an hour and Andrew Conway after 53 minutes in order to remain very competitive. Actually one would have secured a bonus point have to.

Kleyn was part of an excellent first hour in the Münsterland, while Stander and Farrell, together with David Kilcoyne, are among the most important ball carriers in the province.

Unproductive

Farrell’s strength in terms of contact and handling has been used as a launch pad for many of their starting games, especially the fast line-out ball when Keith Earls comes out of his wing to take Conor Murray’s pass and hit Farrell on the payline Point to the center to carry it, go inside, or pull back the ball to wrap it around.

Admittedly, few teams will be as familiar with Farrell’s strengths as racing. The coach is Mike Prendergast, who played the same role when Farrell played three seasons for Grenoble from 2014 to 2017.

Farrell met Bernard Jackman and Prendergast after the Clogher Valley and Campbell College product had been through three injured and unproductive years in Ulster.

When asked this week whether they saved his career, Farrell quipped, “Whether I had a lot of career to save when I didn’t know.”

However, he immediately admitted: “They had a massive impact on my career. Only that I went to France primarily, that was the opportunity Birch gave me. There is no doubt that I owe them a lot of gratitude for the opportunity they gave me. And they supported me when I was there, even though there were times when I could have had a bad game. Yes, I owe a lot.

“At the time, I felt like I really had to change my environment because I just hurt myself and came back and hurt myself again.

“There was an opportunity to go to England, but I said,” No, look, France is just a complete change and could suit me a little better. “

Prendergast, a former Munster, is in his seventh season in the top 14 with Grenoble, Oyonnax, Stade Francais and since the beginning of this season with Racing.

“What he brought us to Grenoble was a feeling of structure. He had a real focus on attacking the first phase for us. He was persistent in trying to complete the first phase and he was really good for us in this area. He is a quality coach and has a human aspect. He sits down and will talk to the players individually about what they can improve. I think he’s made a good impression there so far and he’s just a great coach. “

Dramatic improvements

Farrell was self-critical of Münster’s attack last season, but although they are the second highest in the Pro14 and the second lowest in the Heineken Champions Cup, he claims their attack has “massively improved” this season and is less on their attack instructed kick game.

He attributes this to the control and clarity brought about by their failures and the improved skills of their strikers, and says they will see dramatic improvements at the end of the season once the team is more firm.

The European knockout stages are not included in this season’s end, however, if these improvements are not translated into the hard currency of the attempts at the 4G course in the La Defense Arena.

At least the conditions should fit.

“Yes, well, for whom? Hopefully both teams. We have been there before and it is a fantastic place to play and you have to enjoy it. The conditions are perfect for people with talent, strength and speed. We will have to destroy many of their threats because they are so dangerous there.

“Watch the Clermont game this weekend,” said Farrell of Racing’s 27:19 win. We saw this in Thomond Park when Teddy Thomas and Finn Russell caused us a lot of trouble, but on this surface more than ever. “

Yes, Farrell will also have some defense duties.

advertisement