Perhaps it is a rare setback to honor Münster’s extraordinary constancy in the Heineken Champions Cup. For the fourth time in the past 22 years, they are on the brink of defeat in the Paris defense arena after yesterday’s 39:22 victory against Racing in the province.

The net effect means that Racing Pool 4 outperformed and secured a spot in the quarter-finals. They may have to win to reach the quarter-finals, and in Münster they will have to win against Allianz in Saracens next Sunday in Allianz Park to have a chance of finishing second.

Even then, they need two of the second-placed teams in the other pools to drop out next week, two from Northampton to Lyon, Glasgow to Sale, or Gloucester to Toulouse. Most likely, her goose has been cooked before coming home to the Ospreys next Sunday.

“We could be lucky, we could sneak in from the back end,” said Johann van Graan in a rare optimistic tone after this defeat. “The only thing we can control is our performance at Thomond Park next Sunday, and I would like to believe that we will do as we did tonight.”

In many ways, racing seems to operate on a different level. Long after the final whistle, many of their supporters frolicked in a crowd camouflaged only sparingly by the dark upper class in front of the huge screen, which was at the other end of the site, in the rhythm of the dance music is reserved for the replay party.

Racing’s performance, like the cinematic defense arena in Paris, was underpinned by its billionaire Jackie Lorenzetti, whose production of fine wines goes well with the coat of the European champion.

Regardless of the large discrepancy in the respective budgets, this had been shown in the ridiculous carrying and unloading game by Virimi Vakatawa, when the poachers Teddy Thomas and Juan Imhoff were done and Munster still kept his balance. the power of their bank.

In the last 10 minutes before Racing’s volley with three attempts, Munster’s performance showed that while they have a good team, they have nothing to do with the strength of their hosts. Take a look at the financial strength of the Saracens, whose breach of the salary cap casts a cloud over their titles and their expected presence in the quarters. Munster’s group was something of a financial mismatch.

“It’s hard to think about it now,” said a bitterly disappointed Peter O’Mahony, “but this group has always had great faith and you talk financially, but we always have something different than we have a large group of players.” come from the province and have passed through our academy systems.

“It always made a difference and we always added to that by hiring some great overseas players. We have this mix now and it’s always a dangerous mix, the guys we have there who have signed well, what we did. “

Small improvements

“We will continue to do so and that’s what makes our club special, as I just said. They didn’t all come from Racing. It’s a different dynamic. We have to change a few things. We have to do better. As Johann said, we have to take our risk, these are the 15 guys on the pitch.

“It is a different ball game if you score a goal after 60 minutes and are nine points ahead. You hunt a bit and as you can see you can make mistakes in hunting for a game and you will be punished immediately. There are few Improvements that will improve us next weekend and not next season. That is our focus now. “

If it turns out that Münster is not reaching the quarter-finals, it is not only due to the events here. They were three points behind when JJ Hanrahan, who played great and played well here, missed a last-minute goal in the draw against Racing and refused a shot on goal for a bonus point in the Saracens loss. But for that they would still have their fate in their own hands.

“You saw how long this contest has been about getting what you can get,” O’Mahony admitted. “They saw these things and this point made the difference. Again, we were probably not clinical enough against these guys here. You can’t just say we didn’t qualify tonight, but we’ll try again next weekend occur.

“It is of the utmost importance to us now. It will be difficult tonight, but we will band together and put together a plan for the next weekend. It will mean a lot for us to perform next weekend.”

Previously, Leinster had taken first place in the last eight games with a 42:14 win over Lyon at the RDS. Victory of any kind in their difficult climb to Treviso next Saturday ensures them the best starting point and thus both a home quarter-finals and the home advantage in the semi-finals if they win this draw.

There is a possibility that the Saracens will win against Racing at home next Sunday and the reigning champions will enter the game knowing that a win with a bonus point should ensure that Leinster will meet them in a repeat of last season’s final.

However, it is more likely that after Connacht won against Gloucester in Galway on Saturday, Toulouse finished second with a sixth of six wins, or in other words the seventh seed.

In this scenario, though assuming that Northampton will defeat Lyon next week, Leinster could again meet his rivals in the East Midland Pool in the neighborhoods.

No matter who you meet, Leinster’s front team will no longer play between the trek to Italy next week and the quarter-finals, as they will go on a two-week trek to Pro14 after the six nations.

“That’s exactly how it is, which is great in many ways,” said Leo Cullen. “It keeps it fresh and new. The two weeks before the quarter-finals are in South Africa. So that’s the head start we’ll have. There are many things we need to take into account, but at the moment it is only a 6 day switch to Treviso and how we can do it. “

Yesterday’s defeat at Münster reflected Ulster’s defeat at Clermont Auvergne on Saturday. This means Clermont can take first place in the pool by winning in Harlequins next Saturday.

But at least Ulster knows that the best runner-up win at home against Bath on Saturday ensures the best runner-up and sixth place. This would involve an away quarter-final against Toulouse or Exeter.

