Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns will use a three-week contact line for his role in the 30-man brawl triggered during the province’s 15-6 loss to Saracens on December 14.

Kearns is said to have insulted Saracens and English hooker Jamie George for his weight in Allianz Park in the second half, resulting in a hand-to-hand fight between the two sides.

And on Tuesday, European rugby released a statement confirming that Kearns would be punished for the incident against the defending European champion after an independent committee heard a complaint of misconduct against him.

The statement read: “An independent disciplinary committee composed of chairman Simon Thomas (Wales), Jean-Noël Couraud (France) and Rhian Williams (Wales) met on December 30th, 2019 in London under the EPCR disciplinary rules, to file a complaint about wrongdoing Dr. Jamie Kearns, doctor of the Munster rugby team who emerged from the Heineken Champions Cup in the fourth round between Saracens and Munster Rugby.

“The independent jury found that Dr. Kearns abused Saracen player Jamie George during the game on Saturday December 14th in Allianz Park, violating EPCR disciplinary rules.

“The Independent Disciplinary Board took into account the immediate expression of remorse that Dr. Kearns had shown, and decided that he was serving a three-week ban on contact, suspended for 12 months, and paid a € 2,000 fine (payable immediately).

“Both Dr. Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

Meanwhile, Rugby’s sales director, Steve Diamond, received a “formal reference” for comments he made to referee Mathieu Raynal and his assistants following the Sharks’ 20:22 home loss to Exeter in the Champions Cup on December 8 ,

A statement said: “An independent disciplinary committee composed of chairman Simon Thomas (Wales), Jean-Noël Couraud (France) and Rhian Williams (Wales) met on December 30th, 2019 in London according to the EPCR disciplinary rules is to file a complaint against the wrongdoing, the Sale Sharks rugby director Steve Diamond, who emerged from the third day of the Heineken Champions Cup against Exeter Chiefs.

“The independent jury found that Steve Diamond made comments during his injury time after the game at AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday December 8th that offended the referees and had the potential to bring Rugby Union, the Heineken Champions Cup and / or EPCR fall into disrepute.

“The Independent Disciplinary Commission took into account Steve Diamond’s timely admission of wrongdoing, as well as his numerous public comments and apologies to the Match Officials team for any violations.

“They decided to officially reprimand Steve Diamond and fined them 3,000 euros (payable immediately).

“Both Steve Diamond and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

