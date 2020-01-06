advertisement

While Leinster and Ulster strive for a home advantage in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup, Munster and especially Connacht limp in the European fight against the French rugby elite.

The injury lists extend before the last rounds of pool games over the next two weekends. Leinster make it through with 50 players while Ulster can cope, but Munster and Connacht’s teams seem on the brink of collapse.

“He works away every day,” is Leo Cullen’s latest update to Johnny Sexton after a second visit to a knee specialist in England last week. “He is training with the rehab people in the gym and we will do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.”

The World Cup always took a heavy toll on Irish corpses. Leinster was waiting for an update on James Ryan’s calf injury, while Munster lost Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell during the worrying 38:17 loss to Ulster in Belfast.

Johann van Graan, the young Munster coach, struggles not to blame for the lack of availability of twelve international matches after two miserable victories from seven games. Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Mike Haley and Chris Farrell will return to a win or loss against Racing 92 in Paris next Sunday evening.

Tortuous season

“We want to win every single game, but we literally had no continuity,” said van Graan.

Players returning from Japan were given a fortnight break in the middle of a 13-game block in a difficult 13-month season last month. At least half of Joey Carbery is back in the trapeze after his injury-related accident in 2019.

The lack of an international representation of Ulster reduces the chances that the backers Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy will return to Clermont Auvergne, where Dan McFarland’s men would advance to third place after losing with bonus points if they won their sixth game against Bath – who can’t get anywhere – on Saturday at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster is confident John Cooney – the form player in European rugby, whom he once again highlighted with an excellent try-and-kick display to prevail against Munster – comes through the return-to-play protocols.

What Ulster and Irish rugby really liked was the sight of Jacob Stockdale scoring and trying again. The winger ended a drought in Belfast that lasted almost a year with a brilliant individual performance when he took the ball from Dan Goggin and sprinted clearly.

Connacht’s current situation is none other than bleak when head coach Andy Friend tries to fix a ragged squad to run for the Pro14 play-offs. Freund, who refused to fly the white flag over Europe, indicated this when injuries after the sobering 54-7 loss to Leinster on Saturday at RDS exceeded 20 bodies.

rehabilitation

It was 40-0 at half-time and in the end the two Fitzgerald brothers Stephen (knee) and Conor (ankle) stared at long-term rehabilitation phases.

“(Conor) thought he heard a crack on the ankle,” said Friend, “and his brother (Stephen) hit his knee so it’s not a good day for the Fitzgeralds.” It didn’t look good either. “

Connachts Conor Fitzgerald is leaving the field after suffering an ankle injury against Leinster. Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and outsider Jack Carty are available, but the duel between the Champions Cups against Toulouse and Montpellier can no longer be a priority for a management that needs to save something from a season in rapid decline.

“No, I am not (worried) because we have a lot of struggle and character in the group,” said Freund when asked if the “wheels fall off after three Interpro defeats”. “And we have some bodies that come in.”

What is certain is that the injury crisis cannot be alleviated by adding players from other Irish provinces to the Connacht roster.

“We have Pete McCabe with us, who was with us before, but before that it was a bit tricky,” said Friend. “It is difficult to find players (borrowed in the middle of the season) and that’s why we delved into our academy.”

Connacht urgently needs the deadline that the Six Nations allow until February 15th without Pro14 games. Friend said the next round of league games against Cardiff at home, Edinburgh away, and the long-distance trip to the Southern Kings would determine their season.

“Definitely,” he replied when asked if the Pro14 should have priority over the Champions Cup. “We’ve worked with 26 players over the past three or four weeks and it’s about driving them out and using them as best we can and achieving a performance that we can do. But in every competition we participate in, we firmly believe that we can win, and the majority of the team firmly believe that at some point we will have to focus on the mast and focus on the Pro14.

“But at the same time you want to make sure that you are not licked any further, because then all trust will be lost.

“It’s a really fine line. You don’t get this job if you’re not a competitor, but there comes a time when reality strikes and you have to take care of a few players.”

Champions Cup round 5

Saturday

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, 1 p.m.

Connacht against Toulouse, 3.15 p.m.

Sunday

Leinster against Lyon, 1 p.m.

Race 92 – Münster 4.15 p.m.

