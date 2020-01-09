advertisement

The following was adapted from remarks made recently in a podcast of the Munk debate: “If elected, liberal democracy will not survive the 21st century.”

Liberal institutions, I would argue, are resilient and likely to survive the 21st century because they are built on the characteristic problem of modern societies, which is conflict. We do not agree. There are clashes of interest, clashes of region, clashes of races. The intricate balance of liberal democracy of a majority rule, balanced by the rights of minorities, judicial review, the rule of law, and the free media have been perfectly built over many centuries to deal with our fundamental political problem, which is political and social dispute.

Take, for example, two societies that are liberal democracies, the United Kingdom and the United States. Brexit is not a sign of liberal democracy in crisis. It is a sign of liberal democracy that deals with a fundamental disagreement in a country and does so peacefully. Meanwhile, in the United States, you see liberal institutions functioning impeccably and in ways we didn’t even know could work. For example, the US president makes a phone call with a foreign leader, the Ukrainian president. A group of CIA guys are listening and they hear the president say something that they think is improper. There are channels for them to protest what the president is saying, and they are protected by whistleblower legislation. This is the liberal democracy that works properly. This then goes to the House of Representatives, and they assess whether a powerless act has taken place, and we continue.

Living in the earlier evidence of this, the implications of Nixon and Clinton, I have seen a fine institution of liberal democracy functioning to do what a liberal democracy must do, which is to curb and control and control, and times occasionally punish arbitrary power. So at the heart of liberal democracy, I see two societies struggling with really serious problems, but I see their institutions functioning effectively.

Niall Ferguson raises the ascension and consolidation of authoritarian rule Hungary, Russia, China. There is no doubt that these authoritarian regimes and some others, like Erdogan’s Turkey, are on the rise and it looks like liberal democracy is on the back foot.

But note a critical weakness of all four regimes I mentioned. They have no succession plan. What’s next for Xi Jinping? Nobody knows. What comes after Putin? Nobody knows. What comes after Orbán? Nobody knows. What comes after Erdogan? Nobody knows.

One thing you can say about liberal democracy is that it has a succession plan. They are called free elections. It’s called the elite turnover. Rascals get rolled out, new rascals choices, and there we go.

For these reasons, I think that liberal democracy will prove to be much more resilient in the 21st century because it is built on conflict and built to solve the problem of success. Liberal democracy is a machine, a system, a set of values ​​for avoiding violence. I am struck by the resistance of liberal democratic systems through some really difficult times in the past 25 years. At the heart of liberal democracy, we have avoided violence, conflict that would destroy a society, and on this basis, I conclude that this system, sometimes regulated, sometimes critical, always in a crisis, will see the 21st century, and that nowadays like Niall, i hope, please, prove me wrong.

Michael Ignatieff is a university professor, writer and former leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Between 2014 and 2016 he was Edward R. Murrow Professor of Press Practice, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is currently the Rector and President of the Central European University in Budapest.

For more on the Munk Debate podcasts visit Munkdebates.com/podcast

