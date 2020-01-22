advertisement

The following was adapted from remarks made recently in a podcast of the Munk debate: “Whether resolved, Donald Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors.” Kimberley Strassel argued against the resolution.

Many of America’s founding fathers argued loudly against including a power of blame in the Constitution for fear that it would be achieved, turned by a majority of the Partisan House into a means of resolving political differences. Now we understand that fear. Donald Trump stands to blame for being a polarizing president. He is guilty of misconduct and even of naming a political rival for a foreign leader. But he is not guilty of a high crime or misdemeanor, which is an extremely high bar that the founders sought to overturn an election, and in this case the will of 63 million voters.

I agree with David Frum. The facts are not in dispute. From the minute the White House voluntarily transcribed his Donald Trump call with the Ukrainian president, Americans could see for themselves that there was no crime, let alone a high crime. Mr Trump discussed a political rival and he discussed foreign aid to Ukraine. He never tied the two together. These are the clear words. Democrats have never provided any evidence of a connection during their impeachment proceedings. Ukrainians were not aware that there was even foreign aid. And most importantly, they took money despite no investigation into Joe or Hunter Biden.

advertisement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Signs Blaming Articles on US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 15, 2020.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

You do not need to take my word for the weakness of this case. Take the actions of the Democrats. Legitimate impeachment procedures do not require covert hearings. They do not reveal pieces of evidence, without content. They do not stop the White House from presenting a defense. They do not deny the opposing party the right to call witnesses. They are in no hurry to hit political deadlines. And they do not destroy the Constitution by denying the Senate’s ability to hold a trial for weeks. Most importantly, legal hearings on impeachment do not begin with claims of a quid pro quo, then once you have held the focus groups switch to bribery and extortion claims. And when they are unable to hit that mark, change back to amorphous allegations of abuse of power or contempt of Congress. This is what the articles of impeachment claim. However, these are definitions that cannot be found in any criminal statute and are so broad that they can dismiss any past or future president.

The reason we expect there to be factual crimes proven under the guise of high crimes and misdemeanors is because it is essential to convince Americans that this is a worthwhile step. The fact that Democrats have been unable to do so sets a very damaging precedent for future impeachment. I do not want to live in a country where every time you have a president of a government and a House of Representatives of the opposing party, the first place we go to is impeachment. This is the precedent set here. The bar should be higher or we risk doing damage to generations to come.

Legitimate impeachment procedures do not require covert hearings

Finally, legitimate impeachments convince a bipartisan majority of the country of the need to take such a step as removing a president. Democrats have not convinced their members, many of whom voted against the final items, and they have not even convinced a naked majority of the country. Donald Trump inspires deep anger at his critics, but mere disgust should not and cannot be a reason to overthrow our basic mechanisms of representative democracy, that is elections. Mr. Trump will be President of America for at least another five years. The major damage Democrats have done to the constitution by issuing impeachment will follow presidencies for generations to come.

Kimberley Strassel is a member of the editorial board for The Wall Street Journal. She writes the newsrooms as well as the weekly Potomac Watch political column. She moved to New York in 1999 and shortly thereafter joined the Journal’s editorial page, working as a feature editor, and then as an editor. Mrs. Strassel is the author of two New York Times bestsellers: “The Game of Intimidation” and “The Resistance (at any cost).”

For more on the Munk Debate podcasts visit Munkdebates.com/podcast

advertisement