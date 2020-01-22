advertisement

The following was adapted from remarks made recently in a podcast of the Munk debate: “Whether resolved, Donald Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors.” David Frum argued in support of the resolution.

At a convention in Philadelphia in the summer of 1787, many of the authors of the Constitution were unsure whether to include a possibility of impeachment at all. The argument that kept the day going was that the United States shared the continent with other, richer and more powerful states: Great Britain, France, Spain. What if one of those richer and more powerful states cheated on the president of the United States to force him to relinquish his duties, after the French King Louis the 14th had bribed King Charles II in the memory of many? from those founders? This argument tempted the founders, and they agreed that simply removing the president in the next interval, the next election, would not be enough if you had a president who bribed.

This is the essential evil that the power of blame spoke. Donald Trump has received foreign payments since the day he became president. He has never stopped. What happened in the summer of 2019, however, was different. Instead of simply putting his hand up for bribes, the president bribed, or tried to, by the Ukrainian government, a vulnerable democracy occupied by a foreign power. He delayed payment for the Congress-approved seat in February 2019. President Trump signed the bill to give Ukraine money. If he had objections, he would have had ample opportunity to raise those objections again in February. Instead, the President signed the bill, allowed aid to enter the system, but he himself halted it.

advertisement

The President… allowed help to get into the system, but he stubbornly stopped it

It is illegal for the president to refuse to spend money already given by Congress. Not criminal, but illegal. But for the president to do so for his own selfish purposes, in order to derive the benefit of the self-person, is at the core of what impeachment power was created to launch. It all happened in the light of day and indeed the president has boasted about it and repeated it on a television camera on October 3, 2019, where, for good measure, he also demanded that China provide him with an opponent too. political. This is not a question of a president negotiating with a foreign power on behalf of the United States. The president was seeking a benefit for himself personally. And it was an extortion.

President Trump was able to delay aid to Ukraine until September 2019 when the scheme was made public. At that point, the money started flowing, but in the money months delayed, Russia increased its violence against Ukraine. This was not a crime without a victim. The months in which aid was delayed, August and September, were two of the bloodiest months in the history of the Ukraine-Russia war.

US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Austin, Texas, January 19, 2020.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Exactly how all this will play out, I can’t predict. But we as individuals, whatever the Senate does, must call it wrong is wrong, and we must admit that bribing the president for the president’s selfish political advantage had real-world costs to identifiable human beings.

In the 1990s I endorsed President Clinton’s impeachment of a crime related to destruction in his private life. But what we are required to believe is that what Donald Trump did by extorting Ukraine and putting his life at risk was less serious than what Bill Clinton did and that I don’t think anyone can reasonably accept.

David Frum is a staff writer at The Atlantic and a frequent guest on television in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. From 2001 to 2002 he served as speechwriter and special assistant to US President George W. Bush. Frum is the author of nine books, most recently the New York Times bestseller “Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic.” His latest book, “Trumpocalypse,” will be published by Harper Collins on May 5, 2020.

For more on the Munk Debate podcasts visit Munkdebates.com/podcast

advertisement