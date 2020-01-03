advertisement

The following was adapted from remarks recently submitted on a Munk debate podcast.

It is not just foreign businesses and foreign governments that have benefited at the expense of the American industry and the US working class. Crucially, there are also US-owned multinationals that have adopted offshore business models, and whose rulings set trade policy decisions throughout the immediate pre-Trump decades bear direct blame for the disasters that we have experienced. The liberalization of trade without distinction with China has not only weakened the American economy, but has also helped create a major threat to national security.

Among the other truly epic failures of the pre-Trump approach was the focus on expanding trade and liberalization with very low-cost, low-income countries. These policies inevitably promote the flow of goods and capital; most important of these stunning United States with huge deficits that can only be financed with unprecedented free foreign loan inflows. Flooded and intertwined consumption and house bubbles inevitably followed, as did their catastrophic outbreak in 2007 and 2008.

Just as this credit bullet and the Rube Goldberg financing, which it promoted, led to over-financing of the American economy, pre-Trump presidents welcomed predatory foreign trade practices that often benefited American multinationals that produced and exported from protectionist countries. This process implies the American manufacturing sector that is the productive heart of the economy. It stunned its growth, job creation and wage earning opportunities.

Another major problem were the balloon trade deficits viewed with such indifference by pre-Trump administrations. These trade deficits slowed the growth of the entire economy. Although worsening trade balances do not always come down on growth, they do have the effect if alternative means of boosting growth, such as fiscal and monetary policy, are abolished and if global growth is slow. The effects can be substantial.

Finally, the economic losses suffered by white class men, in particular, who have dominated the productive labor force, their families, and their communities have produced devastating social consequences. When you add to the National Security risks driven by the creation of China-based supply chains, high-tech industries, and the wholesale transfer of defense technologies to Chinese entities from US-based multinationals, the key question that arises is not that “shouldn’t these trade policies be radically changed,” but “why did they stay in place so long to get started?”

There is no shortage of reasons to criticize President Donald Trump’s execution of First American trade policies. In particular, he can and should be blamed for failing to declare a clear China strategy, for failing to explain economic and strategic actions comprehensively, and for the nature of his tariffs again and again, which have certainly been a an important contributor to business uncertainty in this country that has slowed growth.

Unfortunately, working with prominent American allies and the World Trade Organization to test China’s power simply doesn’t work and has never worked. The Allies are very economically conflicted and most of the World Trade Organization is strongly mercantilist, so it is unlikely to approve any decision or ruling that will give the United States legal weapons to combat the types of non-tariff trade barriers. that everyone uses.

Investing in science and technology will greatly underestimate our expectations if foreign governments remain free to steal or extort intellectual property and other valuable technology and subsidize and throw major industries out of existence. So while there is no doubt that domestic reforms are simply needed to completely revive the American economy, substantially different trade policies across America, frontlines should also be a key ingredient.

Economist Alan Tonelson is the author of The Race to the Bottom, a book about globalization and the US economy, and is the founder of the RealityChek blog, which covers a wide range of US domestic affairs and international politics, along with political and social.

For more on the Munk Debate podcasts visit Munkdebates.com/podcast

