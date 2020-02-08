advertisement

There has been an increase in cases of mumps and scarlet fever in Leicestershire and Rutland in recent weeks.

In the space of a week, there have been 16 cases of mumps and 13 registered cases of scarlet fever.

The figures were released by Public Health England, which monitors cases of infectious diseases across the UK.

Doctors in England and Wales have a duty to report certain serious infectious diseases in order to monitor and control outbreaks.

The report, which covers the period from January 27 to February 2, shows that the cases were distributed across the city and two counties rather than isolated in one area.

In comparison, the first week of 2020 saw only seven cases of mumps and four cases of scarlet fever. Reports have increased since then.

The latest figures also revealed two cases of pertussis.

Mumps

Charnwood (5), Hinckley and Bosworth (4), Leicester (2), Harborough (2), North West Leicestershire (1), Oadby and Wigston (1), Rutland (1)

Scarlet fever

Hinckley and Bosworth (5), Leicester (3), Blaby (2), Charnwood (1), North West Leicestershire (1), Oadby and Wigston (1)

whooping cough

Charnwood (1), Melton (1)

Learn more about mumps

The NHS says symptoms of mumps include headaches, joint pain, and high temperature.

A spokesperson adds: “Although mumps is usually not severe, the disease has symptoms similar to more serious types of infection, such as glandular fever and tonsillitis.

“Your general practitioner can usually make a diagnosis after seeing and feeling the swelling, by looking at the position of the tonsils in the mouth and checking the person’s temperature to see if it is higher than normal.”

“Mumps spreads the same way as colds and flu: through infected droplets of saliva that can be inhaled or taken from surfaces and transferred to the mouth or nose.

“A person is more contagious a few days before the onset of symptoms and a few days after.

“You can protect your child from mumps by making sure they get the combined MMR, measles and rubella vaccine.

“The MMR vaccine is part of the NHS routine childhood immunization program.”

There is no cure for mumps, but the infection should go away within a fortnight.

Serious complications from mumps are rare, but they can cause viral meningitis if the virus travels to the outer layer of the brain.

Learn more about scarlet fever

Scarlet fever is caused by a bacteria known as group A streptococcus (GAS).

It is spread by close contact with people who are carriers of the organism, often in the throat, or by touching objects and surfaces contaminated with the bacteria.

Cases occur year-round, but mainly in the spring. It was a common cause of infant death in the Victorian era.

Even today, in rare cases, it can cause serious illnesses such as pneumonia, sepsis, and liver and kidney damage.

Symptoms of dangerous diseases

Symptoms include a sore throat, headache, and fever accompanied by a characteristic red pink rash that looks like sandpaper.

Your doctor will prescribe antibiotic tablets, or liquid for young children, to be taken for five or 10 days if you have scarlet fever.

You or your child should start to feel better after a day or two, but be sure to finish all of the treatment.

While taking antibiotics:

.

