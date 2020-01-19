advertisement

Sudha Singh ran alone for a hat-trick of victories among Indian elite women’s marathons. The steeplechase specialist, who relied on willpower after a thigh injury and a long distance, ended the TMM 2020 women’s marathon with 2:45:30 as number one among the locals and finished 31st in the overall ranking.

Srinu Bugatha finished 13th overall behind the Africans in the men’s elite marathon, but led the Indian table with a time of 2:18:44.

The Indian railroad runner, Sudha, was satisfied with the result. “I focused on being the first (among the Indians) to land here and I’m very happy to do a hat trick (with victories) in Mumbai,” said the Olympic and Arjuna award winner, for whom running a marathon was one Is option that can be explored in the olympic year. Women qualify for the Tokyo Games at 2:29:30 a.m. The former is richer by 5.00,000 rupees (purse for the fastest Indian).

advertisement

In contrast to Sudha’s solo run, Bugutha could not take advantage of the Kenyan pacemakers to concentrate on the Olympic qualifying (2:11:30). The army runner switched from the half marathon to the long distance to use a faster field of international runners and personal form.

“My focus was on qualifying for the Tokyo men’s marathon. The pacemakers were up there. My body felt tense and did not respond in the final stages. “

He competed against a top-class field and is expected to be the first among Indian elite marathon runners. “I ran 1:04 in the half marathon and have a personal best of 1:03. So I tried to find my position in the marathon. ”He raced against a posh field, with the first seven foreigners returning a bit faster than the Olympics, qualifying for Tokyo (2:11:30). “I have to prepare better next time,” said Indian number one, who was also richer by 5,000,000 rupees.

The results

marathon

Total men: 1. Derara Hurisa (Eth) 2:08:09; 2. Ayele Abshero (Eth) 2:08:20; 3. Bhiranu Tsehome (Eth) 2:08:26.

Indian men: 1. Srinu Bugatha 2:18:44; 2. Sher Singh 2:24:00; 3. Durga Bahadur B 2:24:03.

Total women: 1. Amane Beriso (Eth) 2: 24:51; 2. Rodah Jepkorir (Ken) 2:27:14; 3. Haven Hailu (Eth) 2:28:56.

Indian women: 1. Sudha Singh 2:45:30; 2. Jyoti Gawate 2:49:14; 3. Shyamalee Singh 2:58:44.

half marathon

Men: 1. Tirtha pun 1:05:39; 2. Man Singh 1:06:06; 3. A B Baliappa 1:07:11. Women: 1. Parul Chaudhary 1:15:37; 2. Arati Patil 1:18:03; 3. Monika Athare 1:08:33.

advertisement