When it comes to your makeup collection, concealer is one of the few products that always comes in a pocket. From sculpting and tearing off your face for a brighter look to eliminating tired eyes, the corrector is this girl!

While you can only rely on a concealer to brighten your area under the eyes, you’d be surprised to learn the many ways in which the makeup staple can revamp your beauty routine. However, it is important to know that not just any proofreader will do the trick. It is important to find a concealer that complements your skin tone so that you can display a ripped face.

Ready to upgrade your makeup set using a concealer. Read on for five ways concealer can be used in your makeup regimen for an eye-catching beauty rhythm.

1.Use a concealer to extend the life of your lipstick.

Think of your stained lipstick days. All you have to do is dab a little concealer which is a lighter shade than your complexion in the middle of your lips. Follow up with a brown lip liner around your lips and rub your lips together to blend. Apply the lipstick or lip gloss of your choice and you won’t have to worry about constantly reapplying your lipstick.

2. Try a concealer of one to two shades lighter than your complexion.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwauGavTBcc (/ integrated)

The key to brightening up your area under the eyes is to use a concealer. However, to give your eyes a consistent look, you’ll want to use a concealer shade that is about one to two shades lighter than your complexion, which is one of Jackie Aina’s proven tips on concealer. If you go too light, the concealer will not blend perfectly with your skin, it will look crazy.

3. Use a concealer to work around your nose.

For those who wish to make your nose appear a little smaller, the corrector will certainly come to your rescue. All you have to do is apply a concealer that is two shades lighter than your complexion on either side of your nose. The lightening effect will give your nose a more slender appearance.

4. Use a concealer as a substitute for the foundation.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PZXoC0_mNI (/ integrated)

Imagine you are preparing for a big event to realize that you are not all founded. Don’t worry, a proofreader can easily take over. Aaliyah Jay uses the Maybelline’s Dream Brightening Creamy Concealer ($ 7.99, Maybelline.com) to get the job done. Like the previous hacks, you should use a concealer option which is a shade lighter than your complexion to complete your look. Buff the product on your skin and you will be ready to go.

5. Use a concealer as a substitute for eye primer.

Every makeup lover knows that eye primer is a must for a vibrant eyeshadow. But sometimes you can run out of your beauty essentials when you need them most. In the case of eye primer, you don’t have to skip an eyeshadow look. All you need is a touch of concealer on your eyelids to replace the primer. Aailyah Jay likes using the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer ($ 9.99, Maybelline.com), which she says becomes really sticky, making it the perfect match for your eyeshadow.

What are the ways to use the concealer in your makeup routine? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!

