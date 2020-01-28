advertisement

Derbyshire County Council plans for a new multi-million pound care home in Cotmanhay, near Ilkeston, need to be approved.

This comes as government councilors for the county of Derbyshire are advancing plans to close seven of the authority’s nursing homes, including two near the new site.

If approved, the Council plan provides for the creation of a new 40-bed nursing home, 66 additional care apartments (30 single beds, 36 double beds) and 18 two-bedroom additional care bungalows.

The total cost of the project is £ 30 million, with the council paying for the nursing home and the housing association £ 15 million Housing 21 providing the remaining £ 15 million and operating the additional care facilities, where people live in their own homes but with support. on the site.

A cost of £ 15 million has only been disclosed by the board.

Housing 21 specializes in the management of retirement and care homes and oversees 20,000 in the UK.

This includes 20 additional care apartments in the County Council’s new 9.1 million pound Thomas Fields care home at Brown Edge Road, Buxton.

The project would be built on what was the former Ormiston Academy site on Bennerley Avenue, which remained vacant for most of the decade.

Artist’s impression of the proposed nursing home

(Image: Glancy Nicholls Architects)

Derbyshire County Council plans the new nursing home to replace the Hazelwood Home for Older People in Skeavingtons Lane, 800 meters from the proposed site.

Hazelwood is expected to close due to high repair costs of around £ 3 million.

The new project would also include a cafe, lounge, subdivision and a large landscaped garden along the east side of the site, next to the Erewash Canal.

Members of the authority’s planning committee will make a decision on the request on Monday, January 3, with council officers recommending approval.

Council says the program is scheduled to be completed by summer 2022 and that the nursing home can be expanded to an 80-bed facility “if the need arises.”

Last week, the council’s cabinet agreed to begin a consultation on plans to close seven nursing homes in the county, including Beechcroft in West Hallam and Ladycross in Sandiacre.

Petitions to prevent their closure have now started and have already been signed by hundreds of residents.

A public café would be included in the proposed project

(Image: Glancy Nicholls Architects)

The council says dilapidated homes are the biggest need for closure – but also says the authority will have less need to provide care homes over the next few decades.

It aims to allow people to stay at home or in additional care facilities.

Authorities say the proposed new Cotmanhay site would provide housing for 142 residents and 49 jobs – including staff transferred from Hazelwood.

As part of this project, the council would replace a public football field on the site, near the Bennerley viaduct.

Despite plans to build a replacement field, much of the surrounding playgrounds would be lost, which prompted an objection from Sports England.

He said: “It is not considered that the benefits of the revised application would provide sufficient tangible sporting benefits in the region to compensate for the loss of playing field associated with development.”

In total, the site would have 143 parking spaces, including 18 for motorcycles and 15 for light commercial vehicles.

Recommending the plans for approval, county council officers wrote, “The proposal is for substantial development, including the construction of an additional care center for those over 55 years of age and a sports field and facilities. ancillary works.

“The development is considered to meet the needs and demand for more than 55 homes and would help provide a good mix of homes in the area.

“The general layout and location of the proposed layout demonstrate a good and sustainable design.

18 additional treatment bunaglows, with two bedrooms each, would be built as part of the project

(Image: Glancy Nicholls Architects)

“The loss of the rules of the game, when weighed against the need to provide additional care facilities, is not considered to be so significant that it can recommend the denial of the request.”

In 2018, the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed that the council had spent £ 1.2 million on an architect and a cost consultant for the project.

Meanwhile, he also said that the architectural services of a design team would “likely” cost the board more than £ 500,000.

.

