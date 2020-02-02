advertisement

Measures to reopen the Leicester-Burton rail line to passengers could be accelerated as part of a multi-million pound government commitment.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has launched a £ 500m fund to help restore historic lines cut in the Beeching Cuts.

The Ivanhoe Line, which connects Leicester to Burton via North Leicestershire, including Coalville, has been closed to passengers since 1964.

It was closed as part of the Beeching cuts, which saw thousands of stations close and hundreds of branch lines cut by Dr. Richard Beeching, who was recruited by the government to make the railways profitable.

Now the new government pot will finance feasibility studies for historic routes that could potentially be restored.

The bosses of a pressure group pushing for the reopening of the Ivanhoe line say that they expect to receive a share of the pot.

The Ivanhoe Line group’s (CRIL) reopening campaign is pressing for the line to reopen since January 2019.

President Geoff Bushell said: “We are one of the strongest cases among the Beeching lines, having not one but two of the largest cities in the country on a railway line but without rail service .

“Therefore, we expect to receive our share of this funding.

“I’m going to approach the powers that be to find out more about this process.”

Asked about the chances of the line receiving investment, a spokesman for the Department of Transport said: “The Secretary of Transport invited members of parliament, local authorities and community groups from across England to submit proposals on the how they could use the funds to restore the deleted premises.

“£ 300,000 has been committed to an” idea fund “to kick-start the process.

“The £ 500 million fund will help develop these proposals and speed up the delivery of projects that are already being considered for restoration, which will allow some stations and lines to reopen quickly.”

