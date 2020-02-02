advertisement

When the Super Bowl starts tonight, Disney fans will have more than just to cheer the big game. In an advertising program during today’s game, the Maushaus unveiled the last trailer for the upcoming “Mulan” live-action film.

Actress Yifei Liu as the title character, “Mulan”, will be premiered in cinemas on March 27. Before the film is released, fans have the opportunity to get shoes inspired by the film. On March 3, shoe designer Ruthie Davis will release a film-linked shoe collection in capsules. This week she teased a pair of wild platform boots on Instagram that had the word “warrior” on the block heel.

Working with Disney is nothing new to Davis. The designer has partnered with the entertainment giant to create several collaborations, including shoes inspired by “Aladdin”, “Frozen II” and “Snow White”.

Davis spoke to FN in November and said Mulan was her “favorite” Disney princess.

“I love Princess Mulan because she is a warrior princess. She is brave, modern and fearless. She inspires me to run to the ground with a warlike attitude every day. If you want to achieve great things in today’s world, you have to have courage and have thick skin – Mulan embodies this, ”she said.

The partnership between Davis and Disney continues this year with shoes inspired by one of the 50s favorites: Cinderella. She says she plans to interpret these iconic glass slippers in a modern way.

