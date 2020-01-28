advertisement

Proline now has 15 points in 19 games. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Proline FC 2-1 Police FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 28-01-2020

LUGOGO – Mustafa Mujuzi scored twice on the spot to ensure that Proline FC defeated Police FC 2-1 in the Uganda Premier League on Tuesday.

The defender benefited from two faults from police captain Joseph Ssentume.

First, Ssentume dropped Diego Kizza into the area as the attacker attempted to hit a Bright Anukani with a bullet.

He then removed Joseph Mandela, leaving the referee with no option but to point the point again.

On either side of the penalty shootout, Derrick Kakooza had leveled things up for the cops with a diving head.

The victory sees Proline climb on 15 points in 19 games. However, they remain at the bottom of the stack of 16 teams.

Proline continues to fight against falling

At some point in the first round, Proline seemed destined to drop while sitting six points ahead of the bottom of the standings.

However, in the last few rounds, they have shown that they will not give up without fighting.

On Tuesday, the Lugogo team was five points from safety and knew they could not afford any mistakes with 12 games left.

They had a dream start in 5 minutes while Mujuzi converted a penalty.

After Kakooza reached police level, Mujuzi repeated the tour for 15 minutes to ensure that the hosts kept the lead.

They were likely to be released but could not despite the maintenance of the three finally.

Hakim Kiwanuka almost faced Mandela on goal but his pass attempt was cleverly ruled out by Samuel Kayongo.

Bright Anukani fired and exerted great efforts after being installed by Kizza just inside the police area.

In the second half, Anukani shot Davis Mutebi directly at the police goal before Kizza missed two golden chances, the first passing within a few yards and the attacker failed to connect with a low center from Kiwanuka.

Defense of the police costs them dear

Police are known for their fine offensive football brand, which has conquered neutrals since the takeover of Abdallah Mubiru.

However, they were always disappointed with their calamitous defense and this was still the case on Tuesday, especially in the first 15 minutes.

They struggled to cope with the elegant passage of Proline in the region and had to pay twice while Ssentume conceded two penalties which were sent by Mujuzi.

However, they grew up in the game and created several chances that would have seen them choose at least one point in the contest.

Rukundu tried his luck twice with a free kick, sending a wide and forcing Shatif Magoola to stop on the other.

Kaggwa, who helped Kakooza with the temporary equalization, fired directly at Magoola from far before Odong’s head also produced similar results.

In the second half, the cops were dominant throughout but were lucky with the end product.

Odong completed a wide effort before Fahad Kizito broke away from a good position.

Moments later, Odong saw a precipitate shot fly over before Kaggwa struck a Kizito through the ball.

As time went on, Kaggwa completed an effort on the crossbar with Magoola beaten.

In the end, the Police succumbed to a 9th defeat of the season which left them 11th with 21 points in 19 games. It also ends their winning match of three games for the second round.

How the two teams started

Proline FC

Shatif Magoola (GK), James Begisa, Mustafa Mujuzi, Ibrahim Sendi, Hamza Mulambuzi, Anorld Sserunjogi, Bright Anukani, Brian Umony, Joseph Mandela, Hakim Kiwanuka, Hamis Kizza.

Police FC

Davis Mutebi (GK), Denis Rukundo, Arafat Ggaliwango, Joseph Ssentume, Pius Kaggwa, Johnson Odong, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Samson Kigozi, Derrick Kakooza, Fahad Kizito.

The other matches played on Tuesday

-Mbarara City FC 0-0 Vipers SC

-Tooro United FC 1-1 URA FC

-Onduparaka FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

