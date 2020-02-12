Bianca Andreescu has postponed her comeback after stepping down from the Dubai Tennis Championships, when Garbine Muguruza, runner-up for the Australian Open, was given a wild card.

US Open winner Andreescu suffered a knee injury at the WTA final in Shenzhen in October and has since retired from the Auckland Classic and Australian Open in 2020.

She had hoped to represent Canada in Switzerland’s Fed Cup qualifier last week, but was not there and has now announced that the WTA premier event in Dubai will come too soon for her too.

“I am very sad to announce that I will not be able to compete in the duty-free tennis championships in Dubai next week,” said Andreescu on Wednesday. “I’m not 100 percent yet and, on the recommendation of my team and doctor, I don’t want to take any chances of injuring my knee again. Every day I get closer to returning to the field, but Dubai is just too early. I hope I can go next Year to come to Dubai and play there. “

Muguruza will enter the field after receiving a wild card for the tournament, which starts next Monday and in which the returning Kim Clijsters will also compete.

“Garbine has been ranked number one in the world and is clearly at the top of her game again,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak.

“In the 20th year of the WTA event in Dubai, we can all look forward to seeing if she can become our 14th women’s champion in a fascinating week.”

Simona Halep will be the top seed, with Pliskova and Elina Svitolina participating along with defending champion Belinda Bencic and Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.