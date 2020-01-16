advertisement

Muguruza, the world’s first racer, advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday against Veronika Kudermetova.

The winner of the Grand Prix Tournament for the second time is scheduled to meet on Tuesday in the first round of the Australian Open. She is in the same quarter of the lottery as Carolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Angelic Kerber.

Muguruza wrote: “I feel like I couldn’t play today. I had a fever for a few days, and this morning my body said “enough.”

“I will rest today and hope to leave for Melbourne tomorrow. I hope I can play (Australian Open).

“I am thrilled to thank all Hobart fans for their support and love. I hope to come back soon. “

To reach the semifinals, Heather Watson beat first-generation Elise Mertens 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-5, and Kudermetova will take on the Zhang Shua.

At the Adelaide International Olympiad, Simona Aleppo lost to Arina Sabalenko in the 6-3 6-2 quarterfinals.

Aleppo’s second seed lasted just one hour and nine minutes against Sabalenka, who came out of seven straight games to take the first set and move 5-0 up in the second.

The Wimbledon champions won the next two games but were unable to hold on to serve.

In the semifinal, Sabalenka will take on Diana Jastremski, who defeated Donna Vekic 6-4 6-3.

Top seed Ash Bartie repeated his French Open victory over Marqueta Vondrusova to reach the Adelaide Final Four.

Barti struck out 20 winners and held six of seven from seven breaks to secure a 6-3 6-3 victory and advance to the match against Daniel Collins after the American beat Belinda Benic 6-3 6-1.

