A late decision by coach Bob Baffert pays off when Mucho Gusto and Irad Ortiz Jr. win the $ 3 million feature race at Gulfstream Park.

HALLANDALE BEACH – Trainer Bob Baffert did not make it to Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

He is just glad that Mucho Gusto did that after Baffert last minute changed his mind and decided to take part in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational with $ 3 million.

And that’s exactly how Mucho Gusto had a race that fell apart for the two favorites of the morning line, who were scratched for health reasons. This was ensured by an intelligent drive from Irad Ortiz Jr. and a powerful break from the last corner.

How powerful Although Mucho Gusto scored three goals in the curve, he won by 4 1/2 lengths and left Baffert both enthusiastic and nervous.

“All I could say was” Damn it, I wish I had flown there, “joked Baffert, who was going to watch the NBC race in his happy chair in California.

Perhaps Baffert is not afraid to enter the race for 4-year-olds and be there again next year, since he has now won two of the four Pegasus World Cups and finished second in another race – a record that no other coach has achieved can. His other victory came in the opening race with Arrogate.

Zulu Alpha won the $ 1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, which was held without medication. Zulu Alpha was a smart investment for owner Michael Hui, who paid $ 80,000 to claim the horse and then saw him earn $ 600,000 on Saturday.

Both winners owe their jockeys. After Mucho Gusto stormed to an early lead, Ortiz was able to rate him and allow runner-up Mr. Freeze to set the pace before Mucho Gusto stormed by to win and pocket $ 1.8 million.

“Irad Ortiz did a pretty masterful job,” said Baffert.

Ortiz, Gulfstream’s leading driver, shrugged.

“I was a passenger,” he said.

Tyler Gaffalione also saved his horse, because if it counted, he only did it inside and sneaked past the rail along the railing to strike the wand two lengths.

“They just opened up and I saw no reason to bypass them, so we just stayed on the fence and it really exploded down there and ended the job,” said Gaffalione.

No horse dropped everything like Mucho Gusto after scratching Omaha Beach and Spun to Run. This ended the career of Omaha Beach, who was supposed to compete in his last race before retiring. It belongs to Rick Porter from Jupiter Island.

“Who would know that the race fell apart there?” Said Baffert about the scratches.

It came together for Baffert, who thought until the last minute that Mucho Gusto would be running in Santa Anita next weekend.

“He worked really well recently,” said Baffert. “I wanted to run at San Pasqual next week, but after working so well, I thought, ‘You know what? I will only make a mile and an eighth. “

Baffert is now hoping to get a shot at a mucho payday: a $ 20 million race in Saudi Arabia next month.

“He didn’t get an invitation to the Saudi Cup, so I thought if he went well enough, he would get an invitation,” said Baffert.

Mucho Gusto, who went 3-1, paid $ 8.80, $ 5, and $ 3.80 and ended with 1: 48.85. Mr. Freeze paid $ 7.60 and $ 5.20. War Story returned $ 6.80.

Zulu Alpha, an 11: 1 shot, returned $ 25.60, $ 11.40 and $ 7.60, covering the 1 3/16 miles in 1: 51.60. Magic wand paid 5.40 and 3.80. Instilled Regard returned $ 6.60.

