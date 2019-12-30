advertisement

Much of Ontario remains under a series of environmental freezing rain alerts in Canada.

The warnings include a region extending just north of the Greater Toronto Area to North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste Marie, and all the way east to the Ottawa Valley.

Travelers are warned to be prepared for unbelievable road conditions this afternoon, as well as possible flight delays or cancellations.

Provincial police are advising drivers against any unnecessary driving while air travelers must check the status of their flights before heading to airports.

Hydro One, meanwhile, says it is ready to respond to what it expects will be “a significant ice storm”.

The service says that accumulating ice on lines or other electrical equipment along with nearby tree limbs can cause damage, and tells customers “to be prepared for the potential of a prolonged outage.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 29, 2019.

