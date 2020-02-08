advertisement

FRANKFURT – German MTU aircraft engine maker Aero Engines expects Boeing to offer two life engines for the successor model to its 737 aircraft, its chief executive told a weekly newspaper, adding that this could double MTU’s market share. in this segment.

Airbus offers engines from two manufacturers for its A320neo aircraft: CFM International LEAP, a 50-50 joint venture between GE and Safran, France; and United Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney, which is supplied by MTU Aero Engines.

For the latest version of its 737, Boeing offers jet engines from CFM International LEAP.

advertisement

“I am sure this limitation will cease to exist for the successor model of the 737. This means there will be two life engines from two consortia, just like in Airbus,” MTU Aero CEO Reiner Winkler was quoted as saying in the Euro am Sonntag.

“We expect Boeing to open that market – it would surprise me if they didn’t. If we had market entry for the 737 successor, it would double our market share in this key segment,” Winkler said.

Winkler also said he saw no risk in taking over the high share price of MTU Aero, which pushed it into the DAX index of Germany’s bluebird last year. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

advertisement